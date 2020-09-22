Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the topics for next week's first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The debate, which will be held on Sept. 29 in Cleveland, will feature six 15-minute segments dedicated to the following topics: The Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence in American cities and the integrity of the election.

Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, who is moderating the event, selected those topics for the debate, the commission announced. The commission noted that the subjects may change based on developments in the news.

Hosted by Case Western Reserve University and The Cleveland Clinic, the debate will begin at 9 p.m. ET and take place for 90 commercial-free minutes.