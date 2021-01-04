Trump, Biden head to Georgia in final campaign push ahead of Tuesday Senate elections

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump each will make one final in-person pitch in Georgia’s Senate race Monday ahead of the runoff elections on Tuesday.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Atlanta to campaign on behalf of Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. He's expected to speak at a 4:30 p.m. ET event.

Trump, meanwhile, is scheduled to hold a rally in Dalton on Monday night to boost support for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks at a separate event in Georgia in the early afternoon.

The president's appearance comes a day after audio of an hour-long phone call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state surfaced in which the president begged the official to overturn his state's election results, which showed Biden winning by just under 12,000 votes.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris reacted to the audio at a campaign event in Georgia Sunday, calling it "the voice of desperation."

"It was a bald, bald-faced, bold abuse of power by the President of the United States," Harris said. "That is a direct attack on our democracy and if David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler had one piece of steel in their spines, one shred of integrity, they would be out here defending Georgia voters from that kind of assault."

Meanwhile, in other transition news: