Trump and Biden prepare for final bout with debate to focus on Covid-19, race

WASHINGTON — The gloves will be off and so will the mics in the final showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The stage, complete with plexiglass barriers, is set for the rivals’ second and final debate, which will kick off at 9 p.m. ET in Nashville on Thursday with NBC News’ Kristen Welker in the moderator's chair.

Over the course of 90 commercial-free minutes, the candidates will spend about 15 minutes on each of six topics: fighting Covid-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.

And in a new twist, each candidate will have two uninterrupted minutes to address each topic while the others’ microphone is turned off in order to avoid a repeat of the shouty first debate in Cleveland.

Organizers also warned that law enforcement officers will now be sent to deal with audience members who refuse to wear masks after many in Trump's entourage flouted that rule during the previous debate.

With the election less than two weeks away and over 42 million ballots already cast, the debate may be Trump's last chance to turn around a campaign that polls say he's losing badly and Biden's last chance to blow his lead.

Trump has proven to like theaterics and implemented them again. His guest to the debate is the former business partner of Biden's son, Hunter, whom Trump has accused of corruption. It's a repeat a move from his 2016 playbook when he brought women who had accused her Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct to a debate with Hillary Clinton

Despite the president's widely panned performance in his first debate — voters said Biden won by a 49 percent-to-24 percent margin, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll — Trump did even less traditional debate prep for this time around, his aides said.

Biden, by contrast, once again spent days sequestered with advisers to prepare for the expected onslaught, including against his son Hunter's business dealings, prompting mockery from Trump and some anxiety from Democrats about the candidate being absent from the campaign trail in the final stretch of the election.

Trump has complained repeatedly about the rules and topics for Thursday’s debate, but recent polls have suggested Biden enjoys an edge in almost every major issue concerning voters, with the critical exception of the economy.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to once again dominate the debate, which will be the first one since the president came down with the disease himself. He refused to participate in what was supposed to be the second debate after organizers converted it to a virtual format to prevent contagion.

The White House chief of staff told reporters traveling with the president earlier today that he tested negative for the novel coronavirus, which is unclear if he did before the first debate.

Americans continue to tell pollsters the health crisis and resulting economic downturn are the most important issues in the election, and Biden has hammered Trump on the issue while the president insists the country has “turned the corner” and is in recovery.

Race, the next topic of the debate, has also dominated American politics as Trump sought to tie Biden to the “defund the police” movement and protests that gripped the country this summer even while the president has been reluctant to forcefully condemn white supremacists.

Polls show voters favor Biden on handling race relations and are divided on the issue of protecting law and order, despite Republican hopes of making the issue a slam dunk for the president.

Welker is the first black woman to moderate a debate since 1992.

Climate change had never been a topic of a presidential debate before, but it will get a primetime spot after a pressure campaign by scientists, activists and others who say presidential candidates should have to address one of the biggest crises facing the country and world.

National security is the one area Trump seems especially excited to talk about. His campaign spent the past few days criticizing the non-partisan commission that organizes the debates for making foreign policy a single topic of the debate instead of its entire focus.

The debate's final topic, leadership, is more amorphous. But it was four years ago in his final debate with Clinton that Trump shocked many by saying he might not accept the results of the election if he lost.