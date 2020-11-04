Trump, Biden wait as vote counting continues in states like Michigan, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON/DETROIT — The presidential election remained undecided on Wednesday, turning the nation's attention to a handful of battleground states that continue to tabulate the crush of mail-in ballots that will decide if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will be victorious.

NBC News has projected the outcome in 42 states, giving Biden a narrow lead over Trump in the Electoral College count. But both remain shy of the 270 delegates needed to win, with many critical battleground states still either too early or too close to call.

As of Wednesday morning, NBC News has yet to project a winner in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin. Biden leads in Arizona.

Some of these states have indicated that enough of their vote total could be in by the end of the day in order for a winner to be projected.

Trump has utilized his closely-watched Twitter account to sound off on the race as votes are being counted. Shortly after 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday and with millions of votes left to be counted, Trump falsely claimed he won the presidential election.

Biden's campaign continued to signal confidence on Wednesday.

Biden currently needs 43 electoral votes to reach 270, while Trump needs 57.

'SHOW ME THE BALLOTS'

In Michigan, where Biden leads with 49.6 percent to Trump's 48.7 with with 94 percent of the vote counted, the tabulation operations continued Wednesday in the basement of a Detroit convention center.

Hundreds of staff began working in shifts on Monday to process an unprecedented flood of absentee ballots in Detroit

Both political parties stationed their own observers there, with scores also from organizations like the ACLU and the Election Integrity Fund, an organization affiliated with the conservative Thomas More Society that sued the state over the summer over its absentee ballot procedures.

“There’s been some aggressive conduct and sharp disputes,” said Democratic challenger Ralph Simpson, a Detroit lawyer and political activist. “Things like ‘show me the ballots,’ and should those be counted?”

Election workers count absentee ballots in Detroit on Nov. 4, 2020 Jeff Kowalsky / AFP - Getty Images

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had initially projected that it could take a few days to count all of the votes, but said late Tuesday night that the ballot processing was moving faster than predicted.

Benson expressed some confidence Wednesday morning that the Michigan's 16 electoral votes could be called by the end of the day.

In Arizona where 11 electoral votes are up for grabs, Trump's campaign has sought to litigate the decision by some news organizations to declare Biden the victor. NBC News characterizes the race as too early to call.

With 86 percent of the vote in, Biden leads Trump with 51 percent of the vote compared to Trump's 47.6 percent.

The race is too early to call in Pennsylvania, the biggest electoral prize left on the map with 20 electoral votes. Trump leads with 53.4 percent to Biden's 45.2 with 80 percent of the vote in.

The race is too close to call in Wisconsin with 10 electoral votes, but Biden narrowly leads with 49.4 percent over Trump's 48.8 percent.

Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe initially said it would likely be later Wednesday before all the state’s unofficial results are reported.

'MILLIONS OF BALLOTS LEFT'

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar urged patience at a press conference Wednesday morning, saying that she expected to receive 2.5 and 3 million mail-in ballots, 10 times the number of mail ballots cast in 2016.

"There are millions of ballots left to be counted," Boockvar said, adding that she expected "a lot of updates" throughout the day.

Boockvar did no expect to be able to report full results today.

A poll worker processes absentee ballots in Milwaukee, Wisc., on Election Day. Bing Guan / Reuters

Georgia and its 16 electoral votes are still too close to call. Trump leads with 50.5 percent to Biden's 48.5 percent with 93 percent of the vote in.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urged counties on Wednesday to get "all the results counted today," and said that the state still had about 200,000 absentee ballots and 40,000 to 50,000 early votes left to tabulate.

In Nevada with 6 electoral votes, the race is also too close to call. With 86 percent of the vote in, Biden has 49.3 percent of the vote over Trump's 48.7 percent.

Nevada might not be able to be called on Wednesday due to the large amount of mail-in votes.

Trump's campaign is also hopeful about North Carolina and the state's 15 electoral votes, but the race is still too close to call with 95 percent of the vote in. Trump currently has 50.1 percent to Biden's 48.7.

North Carolina could take days to call, as absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted through Nov. 12.