Trump blasts mass absentee ballot efforts in Michigan, Nevada

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to withhold federal funding for Michigan and Nevada over their pursuit of mass mail-in voting.

The president said, falsely, that Michigan is sending absentee ballots to 7.7 million voters, following that with a warning to Nevada if it pursues voting by mail.

Michigan's secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, said Tuesday that all of those registered voters will be mailed applications for absentee ballots for the state’s elections in August and November — not the absentee ballots themselves.

Trump said the move was done “illegally and without authorization from a rogue secretary of state.”

“I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!” he tweeted, and then tagged White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought and the Treasury Department in a follow-up tweet.

Nevada, meanwhile, is planning an all-mail vote for its state primary in June.

There’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States, according to numerous investigations and studies.

In her announcement Tuesday to mail out the applications for absentee ballots to all voters, Benson, a Democrat, noted that turnout in a recent local election was up significantly and that most voters cast absentee ballots, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Benson said in a statement. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

Tweeting in response to Trump on Wednesday, Benson pointed out that she had sent applications, not ballots, "like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia."

Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

Michigan’s former secretary of state, Ruth Johnson, a Republican, suggested in a statement Tuesday that her successor might be overstepping, saying she questioned why she was taking the action right now and that "local clerks are the ones who have always handled these requests, not the secretary of state.”

“Like Gov. (Gretchen Whitmer), SOS (Jocelyn Benson) seems to be taking unilateral actions with no input and questionable motives — and that is very troubling,” the statement said, according to news site MLive.com.

Trump has been battling Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for weeks over the restrictive stay-at-home order that she instituted to try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Whitmer is among the Democratic officials former Vice President Joe Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, is considering as his running mate. Trump won Michigan by less than 1 percent of the vote in 2016.

Some Republican officials support voting by mail, and Utah, a solid Republican state, primarily votes by mail.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that two-thirds of voters want to vote by mail in November, and a majority of voters — 58 percent — favor changing election rules permanently nationwide to allow all eligible voters to cast their ballots by mail.

Democrats in Congress have been calling for increased federal funding to allow for voting by mail in November because of the threat of the coronavirus. Trump and his Republican allies, however, oppose the idea.