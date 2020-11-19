Trump called Michigan Republicans before they sought to rescind their certification of votes

President Donald Trump called two Michigan canvassing board Republicans the day before they announced they wanted to rescind their certification of votes in the county that includes Detroit, one of the board members told NBC News.

Monica Palmer, the GOP chairperson of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, said the president's call to her and the other Republican board member, William Hartmann, on Tuesday evening had nothing to do with her highly unusual request the following day to undo her vote certifying the results.

Earlier Tuesday, the pair had initially voted against certifying the results before reconsidering and verifying them after a heated public meeting on Zoom in which they were accused of trying to disenfranchise minority voters.

Trump “called to make sure I was okay, that I was safe and to check on me. I appreciated that knowing how busy he is,” Palmer told NBC News.

President-elect Joe Biden carried the county, a Democratic stronghold, by margin of 2-1.

On Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they wanted to rescind their votes to certify the election, claiming they had been misled by their two Democratic counterparts, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“My work on the canvass is not attached to my support for the president,” Palmer told NBC News. “The president and I did not discuss rescission or anything like that,” she added. “My conversation with the president was about threats coming from the public and my safety - not about rescinding my vote.”

Trump had congratulated the pair online after their initial vote, tweeting, "Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!" The tweet was sent at around the same time the pair voted to certify the results.

The two Republican board members said in the affidavits that they voted to certify the vote after they had been promised an independent audit of Wayne County precincts and counting boards where votes recorded in the poll books did not match the number of ballots counted, the Detroit Free Press reported. They said they now do not believe the state will follow through with the audit, which has yet to be formally requested.

Aneta Kiersnowski, press secretary for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, told NBC News, "There is no legal mechanism for them to rescind their vote. Their job is done and the next step in the process is for the Board of State Canvassers to meet and certify."

Adding to the unusual situation, Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani issued a statement on Thursday saying the campaign was dropping its federal lawsuit in Michigan "as a direct result of achieving the relief we sought: to stop the election in Wayne County from being prematurely certified before residents can be assured that every legal vote has been counted, and every illegal vote has not been counted.”

A state judge ruled against a lawsuit brought by two poll watchers last week that made claims similar to those filed by the the Trump campaign. The judge said those making the claims "did not have a full understanding" of the vote counting process and their "interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible." The action sought to block votes from being certified in Detroit.