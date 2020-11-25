Trump calls into Pennsylvania hearing, rambles about voter fraud on speakerphone

President Donald Trump on Wednesday phoned into a Pennsylvania state Senate hearing where his lawyers were appearing as part of their shriveling legal battle against the election results.

After calling his lawyers in the middle of the hearing — held at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania — Trump launched a breathless, 10-minute-long rant about election fraud during which he surfaced many of his familiar false claims about dead people voting, illegal ballots, Democrats' corruption and more.

"We have to turn the election over, because there's no doubt we have all the evidence, we have all the affidavits, we have everything," he said, providing no evidence of his various allegations. "All we need is to have some judge listen to it properly without having a political opinion or having another kind of a problem, because we have everything and, by the way, the evidence is pouring in now as we speak."

Jenna Ellis, a member of President Donald Trump's legal team, holds up a cell phone to the microphone so President Trump can speak during a Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee public hearing at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Pa., on Nov. 25, 2020. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Trump and his allies have filed more than 30 lawsuits across the country in a futile attempt to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's projected win. The majority of the cases have been denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn and no court has found even a single case of voter fraud.

Trump's hopes of fighting the election results were further dampened this week as several key swing states, including Pennsylvania, certified their election results. After weeks of delay, the Trump administration on Monday also officially authorized Biden's transition process, giving the president-elect access to crucial resources and classified information.

Trump ended his call by showering praise on former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is representing his case in Pennsylvania along with lawyer Jenna Ellis.

"I want to thank Rudy Giuliani for having the courage not to back down because they were being screamed at," the president said. "He was the greatest mayor but this is more important. What you're doing now is far more important than being a great mayor of the city of New York and being its greatest mayor by far, by the way, by far, this is going to be your crowning achievement, because you're saving our country."

Behind the scenes, however, Trump has expressed frustration with his legal team, as NBC News reported earlier this week.