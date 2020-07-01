Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is making some changes to its top leadership by shifting Michael Glassner away from his current title as chief operating officer and into a new role managing their legal fights against news organizations.

Jeff DeWit, an Arizona businessman who has been an avid Trump supporter since the 2016 campaign cycle, will now take over Glassner’s duties — of which organizing rallies is arguably the most important.

Communications director Tim Murtaugh claims the move has nothing to do with the disappointing turnout in Tulsa earlier this month, which left Trump "furious."

“This is not a reaction to Tulsa," Murtaugh told NBC News in a statement. "Michael Glassner is moving into the long-term role of navigating the many legal courses we face, including suits against major media outlets, some of which will likely extend beyond the end of the campaign."

"He is one of the founding members of Team Trump and his dedication to the success of the President is unmatched,” he said.

Jared Kushner is considered the de facto campaign manager as he is the main conduit between the White House and the campaign's Rosslyn, Virginia, headquarters.

Glassner has been in charge of rallies for more than three years and is now being relocated to a new position less than two weeks after the Oklahoma debacle — with only about four months to go until the general election.

However, the Trump campaign has ramped up its legal action against news outlets in recent months and this seems to be an indication that may intensify in the coming months.

The news was first reported by Axios.