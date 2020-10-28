Trump campaign website hacked

President Donald Trump's campaign website appeared to fall victim to hackers on Tuesday night.

"This site was seized," read a message that was briefly posted on a page at donaldjtrump.com. The "world has had enough of the fake news spreaded daily" by the president, the message continued.

The message said it had information that "discredits" the president and his family, and demanded cryptocurrency to either release or withhold the information.

A screengrab of www.donaldjtrump.com

The site then appeared to go offline soon after, and was restored minus the hacked message a short time later.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, said the “website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack. There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.”

In July, hackers managed to break into numerous Twitter accounts, including Trump rival Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama in a different scam aimed at getting cryptocurrency. Trump's account was not affected. A Florida teenager was later charged with being the mastermind of the scam.