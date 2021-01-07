Trump commits to 'orderly transition' in statement after mob stormed Capitol

President Donald Trump committed to "an orderly transition" of power Thursday minutes after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election win.

The striking reversal came hours after a violent mob of the president's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," according to a statement attributed to Trump and released by the White House.

Trump has repeatedly and baselessly claimed that the election was stolen or that there was widespread fraud, for which there has been no evidence.

After the assault on the Capitol, he also faced mounting pressure from previous backers to accept that Biden had won.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally, said after the events at the Capitol that Biden was lawfully elected and that it was time to accept it.

"Count me out. Enough is enough," he said. "We've got to end it."