Trump could resume rallies this month despite coronavirus concerns

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is preparing to present the president with options to resume rallies in June, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

There are no final decisions yet on where and how this could be done safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last week, Trump has been asking advisers why he can’t be holding mass rallies when thousands are gathering in the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, these people said.

"Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous. You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of," Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale told NBC News in a statement.

The news was first reported by Politico.

The discussions come as Trump continues to trail Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in both nationwide and battleground state polls.

Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail and asked his aides last Thursday to come up with a plan for resuming the large-scale events. No decision was finalized in those meetings but proposals are being worked on now.

The last rally Trump headlined was in early March in North Carolina.

The president will get back to the trail in a fundraising capacity this week for the first time since the health crisis halted in-person campaigning. He has two fundraisers scheduled: one in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday and one in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday.