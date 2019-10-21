Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attacked Hillary Clinton on Monday for suggesting Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian agent.

Trump said of Gabbard, "She's not a Russian agent."

Clinton appeared to call Gabbard "the favorite of the Russians" in a recent interview, saying she believes the Russians have "got their eye on somebody who's currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate."

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting Monday, Trump said Clinton and other Democrats claim everyone opposed to them is a Russian agent.

Hillary Clinton claims Russians 'grooming' Tulsi Gabbard for third-party run

Oct. 20, 201901:51

He added: "These people are sick."

Trump says he thinks Clinton's attack boosts Gabbard and his own political chances, claiming it shows concerns about Russian interference are just a "sham."

U.S. intelligence agencies unanimously assessed that Russia interfered in 2016's election.

Associated Press