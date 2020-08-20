Trump hammers Obama ahead of DNC speech: 'So ineffective, so terrible'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attacked Barack Obama Wednesday, criticizing the former president for the message he is expected to deliver at the Democratic National Convention condemning his successor.

"When I listen to that and then I see the horror that he's left us, the stupidity of the transactions that he's made — look what we're doing, we have our great border wall, we have security," Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

Trump went on to call Obama "so ineffective, so terrible" and blamed him for the "slowest growing recovery in the history, I guess since 1929, on the economy."

Excerpts of Obama's speech were released earlier Wednesday showing that he will say he had hoped "Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But he never did."

"He's shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves," Obama will say in his remarks closing out night 3 of his party's virtual convention."

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't."

Trump added that if Obama had done a "good job" he would not be in the Oval Office.

"The reason I'm here is because of President Obama and Joe Biden," the president said. "Because if they did a good job I wouldn't be here. And probably, if they did a good job, I wouldn't have even run. I would've been very happy."

"I enjoyed my previous life very much, but they did such a bad job that I stand before you as president," he concluded.