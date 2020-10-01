Trump says he's opposed to any rule changes for next Biden debates

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he would not agree to any rule changes for the second and third presidential debates a day after the debates' organizers vowed to adjust their formatting following Tuesday's chaotic faceoff.

"Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?" the president tweeted a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates said it planned on adding "additional structure" to the future debates.

The first debate was widely criticized as lacking substance and being unwatchable, thanks to the president's frequent interruptions and his and Joe Biden's attempts to speak over each other.

In a statement Wednesday, the CPD said the "debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues." "The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly," the panel said.

A source close to the commission said Wednesday that among the changes under consideration was giving the moderator the ability to cut off a candidate’s microphone when the rules are violated.

The CPD works with both candidates ahead of the debates to arrive at an agreed-upon set of rules. It was not immediately clear what Trump's apparent opposition to any changes would mean for any proposed changes.

The rules for the first debate had been simple. The pair would discuss six topics chosen by the moderator for 15 minutes each, with each candidate getting two minutes to deliver their initial answer before engaging in a deeper discussion of the issues.

Trump frequently cut into Biden's two minutes, and the hoped-for deeper discussions became cacophonous free-for-alls. An aggravated Biden at one point told the president, "Will you shut up, man?"

Moderator Chris Wallace repeatedly reminded Trump that his campaign had agreed to the rules ahead of time, but the president was undeterred.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he was open to changes for the next debates.

"I just hope there's a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the question without interruption. I'm not going to speculate on what happens in the second or third debate," Biden said.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier Thursday the president "wants to debate, he plans on being at the debate, but he wants the rules to be fair and wants a fair exchange and doesn’t want rules that cover for a certain candidate’s inability to perform well."

The president has said he was satisfied with the debate set up, and tweeted on Wednesday that the commission should try "getting a new Anchor and a smarter Democrat candidate!"

The next debate, between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is set Oct. 7 in Utah.

Two more presidential debates are expected later in the month— one in Florida on Oct. 15 and one in Tennessee on Oct. 22, hosted by NBC's Kristen Welker.