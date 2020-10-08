Trump, Biden jump into their running mates' debate from Twitter

President Donald Trump interjected on Twitter during the vice-presidential debate Wednesday night by accusing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of seeking to ban fracking.

After Vice President Mike Pence said the Democratic ticket would ban fracking, Harris denied it.

"Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. That is a fact," she said.

Trump, in response, tweeted a video of Harris saying in September 2019, "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking."

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Biden's rhetoric on fracking has at times been confusing, but he has stated that he favors a ban on "new fracking" and won't seek to end existing permits. On his website, Biden calls for "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters."

It is an issue in the 2020 election as thousands of jobs in swing states like Pennsylvania are linked to fracking, or hydraulic fracturing.

Later in the debate, Trump tweeted an ad about Biden's tenure in public office and the American jobs lost to China during that time.

The president also said: "Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine." And later on, he tweeted a video featuring his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, who came up in the debate.

Biden, for his part, responded to Pence after he accused the Biden-Harris ticket of seeking to raise taxes: "Let me be clear: A Biden-Harris Administration won't increase taxes by a dime on anyone making less than $400,000 a year."

Let me be clear: A Biden-Harris Administration won't increase taxes by a dime on anyone making less than $400,000 a year. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

And Biden had praise for his running mate earlier in the debate, saying that she's "smart, she's experienced, she’s a proven fighter for the middle class. She’ll be an incredible Vice President."

Toward the end, Biden alluded to a fly that sat on Pence's head for a period of time, with a request for donations: "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," he tweeted, before linking to a donations page.