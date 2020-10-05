Trump lets the tweets fly from inside Walter Reed hospital

The president hasn't been this active on the social media platform in days as he's undergone treatment for Covid-19.
Image:President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 4, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland.Tia Dufour/The White House / Getty Images
By Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON — Is President Donald Trump feeling better?

He began Monday morning with a stream of tweets from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump hasn't been this active on the social media platform in days as he's undergone treatment for Covid-19. The president posted a string of tweets in all-caps about once a minute around 7 a.m. ET Monday, urging people to vote for a variety of reasons.

Former Obama White House health policy director warns about possible side effects of Trump’s medications

Oct. 5, 202005:12

Trump, for example, suggested that people should vote for him because of "RELIGIOUS LIBERTY" or "STRONGEST EVER MILITARY" or "MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS."

His tweets come after his drive-by photo-op Sunday evening when he passed by his supporters outside the hospital, potentially putting Secret Service agents in the SUV with him at risk.

Trump has been at Walter Reed since Friday. His medical team said Sunday that his condition was improving after multiple “episodes” over the weekend and Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's White House physician, said Sunday that the president could be discharged from Walter Reed as soon as Monday.

Image: Rebecca ShabadRebecca Shabad

Rebecca Shabad is a congressional reporter for NBC News, based in Washington.