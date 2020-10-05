Trump lets the tweets fly from inside Walter Reed hospital

WASHINGTON — Is President Donald Trump feeling better?

He began Monday morning with a stream of tweets from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump hasn't been this active on the social media platform in days as he's undergone treatment for Covid-19. The president posted a string of tweets in all-caps about once a minute around 7 a.m. ET Monday, urging people to vote for a variety of reasons.

Trump, for example, suggested that people should vote for him because of "RELIGIOUS LIBERTY" or "STRONGEST EVER MILITARY" or "MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS."

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

His tweets come after his drive-by photo-op Sunday evening when he passed by his supporters outside the hospital, potentially putting Secret Service agents in the SUV with him at risk.

Trump has been at Walter Reed since Friday. His medical team said Sunday that his condition was improving after multiple “episodes” over the weekend and Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's White House physician, said Sunday that the president could be discharged from Walter Reed as soon as Monday.