Trump to make first public remarks in a week

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make public remarks on Friday afternoon, his first public comments since Joe Biden was projected the winner in the presidential race — snapping the longest stretch of silence in his presidency.

The Rose Garden appearance is his first comments since Nov. 5th and is slated to focus on Covid-19 vaccines. Trump initially had no public events scheduled, but the White House sent out an update in the early afternoon saying he'd make remarks about Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden at 4 p.m. ET.

Trump received an update Friday on the coronavirus vaccine development and delivery program. The virus that's already killed over 244,000 in the U.S. has surged across the country in recent weeks, with spikes in infections and hospitalizations from coast-to-coast.

Trump's failure to concede is already affecting his successor's plan to combat the virus by blocking his ability to communicate with government officials about their current efforts.

That has doctors close to Biden’s transition team working to develop their own plans to mass distribute a coronavirus vaccine, concerned that Trump administration planning will leave them underprepared when he leaves office.

Trump has been seen since has last public remarks, leaving the White House to golf over the weekend and attending a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

He has been very active on Twitter, where he's made numerous unfounded claims that the presidential election was "rigged" and that he actually won.

As of Friday morning, he'd sent 210 tweets or retweets since the briefing room appearance, while making no mention of the surge in coronavirus cases.

On Friday afternoon, he suggested he might make a public appearance on Saturday afternoon at a march his supporters are planning for Washington, D.C. "Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello," he tweeted, adding, "This Election was Rigged."

As of Friday afternoon, Trump was trailing Biden in the Electoral College vote 232 to 306. The number of votes needed to win is 270. Trump is also trailing Biden by over 5 million votes in the popular vote.