By Nigel Chiwaya
The 20 Democrats on the debate stage Wednesday and Thursday night may be vying to replace President Donald Trump, but how many times will they mention him?
On a crowded debate stage with limited speaking time, the 2020 Democratic candidates will be faced with a choice as they introduce themselves to the public: push their own policy agenda or try to score points by attacking the president.
We will keep track throughout Night One and Night Two of how many times each candidate mentions President Trump. The chart below automatically updates each time the president’s name or title comes up.
