Trump pans Biden's acceptance speech, Democratic convention

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday slammed his 2020 rival Joe Biden and the Democratic National Convention, which concluded with Biden's presidential nomination acceptance speech Thursday night.

“Over the last week, the Democrats held the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history," Trump said at a gathering of the conservative Council for National Policy in Arlington, Virginia. "They spent four straight days attacking America as racist and a horrible country that must be redeemed. Joe Biden grimly declared a season of American darkness.”

In his speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination Thursday night, Biden talked about how Americans “can and will overcome this season of darkness” from the Trump presidency.

Trump touted what he has accomplished during his first term and praised his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. He then claimed that Biden, the former vice president, didn’t talk about China, where the coronavirus is believed to have originated, although he did mention the country in his speech Thursday night.

“The biggest part of last night's speech was what Joe Biden didn't talk about," Trump said. "He didn't talk about law enforcement. He didn't talk about bringing safety to Democrat-run cities that are totally out of control and they have no clue. China was never mentioned in any way shape or form. China will own our county, if he gets elected, they will own our country. And we're not going to let that happen.”

Attendees listen as President Donald Trump addresses the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Va., on Aug. 21, 2020. Elizabeth Thomas / Pool

But in his nomination acceptance speech, Biden outlined what he would do differently to try to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

“We'll make the medical supplies and protective equipment our country needs," the Democratic nominee said. "And we'll make them here in America. So we will never again be at the mercy of China and other foreign countries in order to protect our own people.”