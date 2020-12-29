Trump put Senate Republicans in a real jam. But McConnell hints at a way out.

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump is leaving office the same way he spent much of his presidency: By putting his party leaders in a jam between their ideological instincts and personal loyalty to him.

Trump's demand that stimulus payments be raised to a maximum of $2,000 per person was approved by the Democratic-led House. But it faces an uphill climb in the Republican-led Senate, where his party leaders are now torn between conservative orthodoxy, GOP voter demands for loyalty to Trump and their desire to win a crucial election in Georgia on Jan. 5.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called for unanimous consent to enhance the approved $600 payments to $2,000. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., objected on behalf of Republicans, blocking the request.

The exchange came after Trump held up the coronavirus relief package for six days, complaining after it overwhelmingly passed Congress that the $600 stimulus payments were too small. When he ultimately blinked and signed it, he said he did so with concessions.

"The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud," Trump said in a statement.

Democrats quickly took him up on the call for $2,000 payments, putting the ball in McConnell's court.

The two Georgia GOP senators facing voters next Tuesday, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, have faced pressure from Democratic opponents Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to back the $2,000 checks. After hesitating, the two Republicans tweeted on Tuesday that they will support the increase to $2,000.

It is an uncomfortable spot for two conservative lawmakers, who have campaigned heavily against a march to "socialism" and intrusive government. The new position sets aside their complaints about the national debt as the boost in direct payments would add nearly $464 billion in red ink. And it comes days before Trump is scheduled to rally for them on Monday, the day before the election, near Atlanta.

Their Democratic rivals pounced, accusing them of shifting their positions out of political expedience.

Warnock said Loeffler has been absent on Covid relief and that "Georgians learned long ago they can't trust Kelly Loeffler to look out for anyone but herself." Ossoff highlighted Perdue's past criticisms of direct payments, saying he "hasn’t had a change of heart — he's exclusively focused on his own political survival."

During the long and painstaking negotiations that led to the $900 billion package, Republicans resisted the inclusion of more direct payments but ultimately accepted a level of $600 per qualifying American — half the amount in the CARES Act in March.

The stimulus payments are popular at a time of high joblessness as millions of Americans struggle to pay rent and buy food in the pandemic. Rejecting them outright would be painful for the GOP and potentially hurt them in the Georgia runoffs, which will determine which party controls the Senate.

McConnell hinted at a way out on Tuesday.

He described Trump's demands as "linked together," indicating that he may advance all three in a single package, forcing Democrats to either approve a medley of policies together or shoot them all down.

"This week, the Senate will begin a process to bring these three priorities into focus," he said.

While McConnell wasn't specific about the provisions, combining the $2,000 payments with two other contentious issues could attract GOP votes while making it less likely to pass.

The question of what to do about Section 230 — shorthand for an internet liability law that affects social media companies — divides lawmakers. And any voting measures that bolster Trump's baseless claims of widespread fraud are likely to be seen by Democrats as poison pills.

Such a package could be crafted to attract GOP support, enabling Loeffler and Perdue to say they voted for the higher payments, while falling short of the 60 votes needed to clear the Senate.

Trump piled on the pressure after McConnell's objection Tuesday, saying a refusal to pass the $2,000 payments would amount to "a death wish" for Republicans.

Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough! https://t.co/GMotstu7OI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Schumer said the only way to assure the payment hike in this session of Congress is to vote on the CASH Act, which passed the House on Monday with the support of 231 Democrats and 44 Republicans.

"An overwhelming bipartisan majority in the House supports $2,000 checks. Senate Democrats strongly support $2,000 checks. Even President Trump supports $2,000 checks," he said. "There's one question left today: Do Senate Republicans join with the rest of America in supporting $2,000 checks?"

Also on Tuesday, McConnell said the Senate would vote to "re-approve" a major military authorization bill vetoed by Trump, setting up the first override of his presidency after the House achieved the two-thirds threshold needed for that on Monday.

But there's a wrinkle in that plan: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is threatening to hold up the defense bill unless there is a vote on the $2,000 payments. Such a move could force Loeffler and Perdue to choose between campaigning or staying in Washington to clear procedural hurdles.

"If Senator McConnell doesn't agree to an up or down vote to provide the working people of our country a $2,000 direct payment, Congress will not be going home for New Year's Eve," Sanders said.

A Sanders spokesman said his objection stands unless McConnell calls a standalone vote on the House-passed CASH Act, calling that "the only feasible path" to boost the checks before the end of the session.