President Donald Trump appraised his Democratic rivals Thursday after 20 of them took the debate stage over two nights in Detroit this week, saying former Vice President Joe Biden "limped right through it" and California Sen. Kamala Harris had a "bad night."
"I think that Kamala did not do well last night. I think Biden did okay, he came through, he came limping through as I say about 'Sleepy Joe,' he limped right through it," Trump said before leaving the White House for a campaign rally in Cincinnati.
"But he got through it, he really did, I think he was okay. I think Kamala had a bad night last night I would say, but it’s really boiling down to four or five of them, let’s face it. I don’t see anybody coming through."
Trump also slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., when asked about her calling white supremacy a threat to the United States that should be labeled as domestic terrorism at Tuesday's debate.
"I've watched her, and I don't know, to me she doesn't have credibility. It's possible I'll have to run against her, but everything she did was a fraud," Trump said, referring to the controversy of her claiming Native American ancestry. "Elizabeth Warren really has a big lack of credibility."
At Wednesday's debate, Sen. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, also claimed Trump is supporting the terrorist group al Qaeda.
"This current president is continuing to betray us. We were supposed to be going after al Qaeda, but over years now, not only have we not gone after al Qaeda, who's stronger today than they were on 9/11, our president is supporting al Qaeda," Gabbard, an Iraq War veteran, said. She later clarified after the debate that Trump's alliance with Saudi Arabia indirectly supports al Qaeda.
Trump told reporters Thursday that Gabbard's statement is "ridiculous," citing progress his administration has made in fighting terrorism abroad.
"So nobody knows what she meant by that ... She doesn't know what she's talking about," Trump said. "So for her to make that statement is ridiculous, frankly."