WASHINGTON — Joe Biden said Friday he is praying for the president and first lady after Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 — a stunning development that has upended an already tumultuous campaign.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden shared a stage with Trump in Cleveland just three days ago for one of the nastiest presidential debates in modern history, where some members of the president's entourage refused to wear facemasks despite organizers' rules and last-minute pleas from an on-site medical expert.

Biden, 77, and his wife, Jill, along with everyone on his staff who was at the debate will be tested for the virus Friday.

In an email to staff obtained by NBC News, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon assured employees that their health and safety was a top priority and urged staffers to "refrain from posting about the situation on social media unless otherwise directed by your manager."

The former vice president was scheduled to travel to the battleground state of Michigan Friday for several appearances in the Grand Rapids area, but his campaign has not yet said whether those events will proceed.

Running mate Kamala Harris, who was not at Tuesday's debate, is scheduled to travel to Las Vegas for a drive-in event and to host a low-dollar virtual fundraiser with former President Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Sept. 29, 2020. Win McNamee / Getty Images

Biden has made Trump's handling of the coronavirus the central pillar of his campaign and repeatedly argued that the president's cavalier attitude towards the virus — and outright denial of its danger on occasion — has made the situation far worse than it needed to be and led to needless deaths.

"I don't wear masks like him," Trump said at the debate, mocking Biden. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

But Democrats know they have to tread carefully or risk looking callous if they publicly say what many are privately thinking — that Trump's chickens are coming home to roost. Republicans are sure to seize on any comments taking political advantage of what could be a potentially grave medical condition for the president.

"This election isn't about Trump getting Covid, it's about America getting Covid and Trump's infection is the latest proof that it's a risk to everyone," said Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson. "The pandemic's the most serious threat we've faced in a generation and voters want someone they believe will listen to experts, have a plan and combat the virus."

The need to isolate could keep Trump off the campaign trail for critical days or weeks in the final month before the Nov. 3 election.

The president has been holding large campaign rallies despite the advice of medical experts and sometimes in the outright defiance of state and local laws against large gatherings. Many of his supporters in those crowds do not wear masks and do not attempt to keep distance between them.

Karen Finney, a veteran Democratic strategist, said Trump could continue to campaign virtually, much as Biden has done in recent months, despite Trump's ridiculing Biden for spending time in his Delaware "basement."

"Maybe, semi-ironically, he could employ a strategy similar to what the vice president has used and appear via technology," she said.

Biden's campaign has begun to step-up in-person appearances and announced Thursday it will resume door-to-door canvassing after months in which the former vice president and his volunteers did almost everything digitally.

The Democrats' campaign has had strict policies in place for in-person events, such as allowing in only a small number of reporters who are restricted to white circles placed on the floor to keep them at least six feet apart.

"This is a frightening moment because it's a reminder that anyone can get Covid," Finney said. "We have to be mindful of the risk and take it very seriously. And I hope that rebalances the conversation from those who were suggesting that we're not still in the middle of this."