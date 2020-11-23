Trump's election fight includes over 30 lawsuits. It's not going well.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have filed over 30 lawsuits across six swing states in an attempt to contest the election results.

Most of them have been shot down or withdrawn and no court has found even a single instance of fraud. Out of at least 36 cases filed, including some not directly involving Trump but which could nonetheless affect his standing, at least 24 were denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn.

Trump has aggressively ramped up his allegations of election fraud in the weeks since his projected loss, tweeting dozens of debunked theories. His continued refusal to concede to President-election Joe Biden has also deeply hampered the transition process, leaving Biden in the dark on crucial Covid-19 and national security issues.

Here is where things stand as of Monday morning:

PENNSYLVANIA

U.S. Court of Appeals, Third Circuit: In Bognet v. Boockvar, Republicans argued the extended mail-in ballot deadline challenged the constitution.

Status: Denied.

U.S. District Court, Eastern District: In Barnette v. Lawrence, the GOP lawsuit claimed Montgomery County wrongly allowed mail-in voters the chance to cure ballots.

Status: Dismissed.

U.S. District Court, Eastern District: In Trump v. Philadelphia County Board of Elections, the Trump campaign argued there was insufficient access by observers.

Status: Denied.

U.S. District Court, Middle District: In Pirkle v. Wolf, four voter plaintiffs generalized allegations of fraud, based on complaints issued by third-parties.

Status: Withdrawn.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court: In response to the Canvass of Absentee and Mail-in Ballots, Republicans claim Philadelphia did not give election observers enough access.

Status: Review granted; the court stayed the Commonwealth Court ruling. The case is now consolidated with Ziccarelli v. Allegheny County Board of Election.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court: In Hamm v. Boockvar, Republicans claim the state wrongly allowed voters to cast provisional ballots to cure invalid mail ballots.

Status: Denied.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court: Northampton Republicans challenged notifications of votes that were cancelled during pre-screening.

Status: Withdrawn.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court: In Trump v. Boockvar, the campaign challenged the three-day deadline extension given to mail-in voters missing identification, to supply proof of identification.

Status: Relief granted; The court found that the secretary of state had no authority to provide an extension. The secretary of state's office has said the total number of votes is likely less than 100 statewide.

Court of Common Pleas, Bucks County: Both the RNC and the Trump campaign challenged over 2,000 mail-in ballots.

Status: Dismissed.

Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas: In Trump v. Montgomery County Board of Elections, the Trump campaign and RNC challenged about 600 mail ballots that lacked a voter's address.

Status: Withdrawn.

U.S. Supreme Court: In Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar, Republicans challenged the extended mail-in ballot deadline.

Status: Active.

U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania: In Trump v. Boockvar, the campaign is arguing that different provisional ballot practices violate equal-protection.

Status: Dismissed. The Trump campaign filed a notice to appeal.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court: The Trump Campaign appealed a Philadelphia County Board of Elections decision to count five different categories of mail-in and absentee ballots.

Status: Active. The court is reviewing whether the state election code allows curing some mail ballots by casting provisional ballots.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court: In Ziccarelli v. Allegheny County Board of Elections, Ziccarelli, a GOP legislative candidate challenges 2,349 un-dated mail-in ballots.

Status: Stayed.

Court of Common Pleas for Westmoreland County: Ziccarelli is also challenging a small number of provisional ballots.

Status: Pending.

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court: A group of Republicans, led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., claim the state's no-excuse mail ballot law violates the state constitution. They seek an order blocking certification of most mail-in votes or that directs the state assembly to choose the presidential electors.

Status: Pending.

MICHIGAN

U.S. District Court, Western District: In Johnson/Stoddard v. Benson, two Trump supporters made generalized allegations of voter fraud.

Status: Withdrawn.

U.S. District Court, Western District: In Trump v. Benson, the campaign claimed that Wayne County denied election challengers proper access for watching election workers handle ballots.

Status: Withdrawn.

Wayne County Circuit Court, Court of Appeals: In Constantino v. Detroit, two Republican poll challengers alleged irregularities in the vote.

Status: Denied. The plaintiffs have since appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Wayne County Circuit Court: In Stoddard v. Detroit, the plaintiffs claimed that ballots were improperly duplicated by Democratic party inspectors.

Status: Denied.

Michigan Court of Claims: In Trump v. Benson, the campaign sought out to have more poll observers watch the vote count.

Status: Denied. The plaintiffs later appealed to the appellate court.

U.S. District Court, Western District: In Bally v. Whitmer, a group of voters disputed election results in three counties based on allegations of voting irregularities and fraud.

Status: Withdrawn.

WISCONSIN

U.S. District Court, Eastern District: In Langenhorst v. Pecore, Republicans made generalized allegations of voter fraud that relied on third-party accounts.

Status: Dismissed.

ARIZONA

Maricopa County Superior Court: In Arizona Republican Party v. Fontes, the Republicans sought a hand recount of the ballots cast in Maricopa County, by precinct. The GOP does not allege fraud, but claims the audit of votes did not meet state law.

Status: Dismissed.

Maricopa County Superior Court: In Trump v. Hobbs, the Trump campaign claimed that using sharpies to fill in mail-in ballots caused an overvote and invalidated ballots.

Status: Dismissed.

NEVADA

Clark County District Court: In Election Integrity Project v. Nevada, the plaintiffs claim that Nevada's vote-by-mail structure is unconstitutional. The suit was filed in September.

Status: Active.

First Judicial District Court, Carson City: In Law v. Whitmer, Trump's six electors claim irregularities, including the improper use of scanning machines to verify signatures.

Status: Active.

U.S. District Court: In Stokke v. Cegavske, the plaintiffs sought to stop the use of automated signature matching in Clark County.

Status: Dismissed.

Nevada Supreme Court: In Kraus v Cegavske, the Trump campaign, the Nevada GOP and a Republican voter and count-watcher named Fred Kraus sued to stop the use of automated signature matching.

Status: Dismissed.The parties reached an agreement to allow for more observers.

Clark County District Court: In Becker v. Gloria, April Becker, a Nevada state senate candidate, challenged the use of automated systems to match mail-in ballot signatures and the mailing of ballots to all registered voters.

Status: Active.

Clark County District Court: In Marchant v. Gloria, Jim Marchant, a congressional candidate, challenged the use of automated systems for signature matching and for mailing ballots to all registered voters.

Status: Active.

Clark County District Court: In Rodimer v. Gloria, Daniel Rodimer, a state legislative candidate, challenged the use of automated systems for signature matching and mailing ballots to all registered voters.

Status: Active.

GEORGIA

U.S. District Court: In Wood v. Raffensperger, an Atlanta lawyer and Trump supporter sought an injunction to prevent statewide canvas, arguing that a consent decree wrongly imposes an invalid procedure to verify voter signatures.

Status: Dismissed.

U.S. District Court, Southern District: In Brooks v. Mahoney, four Republican voters claimed that a voting machine software glitch caused a miscounting of votes.

Status: Dismissed.

Chatham County Superior Court: The Georgia Republican Party and the Trump campaign sought a reminder that mail-in ballots arriving late would not be counted.