Trump's high-stakes swing state legal blitz: Where does his campaign says it's suing, and why?

President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday announced new lawsuits in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Michigan while demanding a "recount" in Wisconsin as the presidential races comes down to a handful of key states.

NBC News has projected that Joe Biden has won in Michigan and is the apparent winner in Wisconsin, giving the former vice president a narrow but growing lead over Trump. But both remain shy of the 270 delegates needed to win the White House, raising the stakes in the states that remain outstanding, particularly Pennsylvania, with its 20 Electoral College votes.

Trump, speaking from the White House around 2:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, made it clear he'd fight in court to aid his re-election, falsely claiming he had already won though no winner had been declared and while millions of ballots were still being counted.

"This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme court. We want all voting to stop. We don't want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list, OK?" Trump said.

By that time, Republicans had already filed two suits in Pennsylvania and the Trump campaign had already lost most of an emergency appeal in Nevada. The campaign has since announced another suit in Michigan and additional suits in Pennsylvania, two states where the races are too close to call, according to NBC News.

Lawyers for the president are also asking to let him intervene in the existing Supreme Court case challenging the extension of mail ballot deadlines in Pennsylvania. The justices issued a split 4-4 ruling in that case last month, effectively upholding a state court ruling that ballots received three days after the election could be counted. The Supreme Court is unlikely to act on this request immediately.

Here’s a breakdown of where Trump and other Republicans are suing, and to what end.

In Pennsylvania, lawsuits to stop the vote count and allow GOP observers

Justin Clark, Trump's deputy campaign manager, said in a statement that the campaign would bring two legal efforts in Pennsylvania: one to temporarily halt ballot tabulation "until there is meaningful transparency" and another to try and demand better access for Republican poll observers to watch the counting process.

They argued without evidence that these legal challenges were key to a speedy resolution of the election.

"Without our action, Pennsylvanians, and possibly all Americans, may be forced to wait yet another several days for the outcome of the election," Clark said in a statement.

The poll observer suit was promptly rejected by a state court, when a judge said that observers are not there to audit ballots and it appeared that the board of elections in Philadelphia County was complying with state law. But the judge said he would not discourage election officials from allowing observers to get closer to the canvassing tables if it can be done in a manner consistent with Covid-19 protocols.

The state's Democratic governor, Tom Wolf, condemned the legal moves.

"These attempts to subvert the democratic process are disgraceful," Wolf said in a statement.

In Michigan, a threat to sue to stop the vote count

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement Wednesday that the campaign would sue in the Michigan Court of Claims to stop ballot counting until it can have more “meaningful access" to observe ballot processing and counting.

NBC News projected Wednesday that Biden won Michigan, with 97 percent of the expected vote tallied.

"Michigan's elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately," Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in a statement, noting that the state had not been served.

In Pennsylvania, a GOP lawsuit over handling of mail ballots

A Republican candidate for Congress, Kathy Barnette, sued in federal court Tuesday claiming that county officials in suburban Montgomery County illegally handled mail ballots ahead of Election Day.

The county said in a Wednesday morning hearing that their efforts had allowed 93 voters to fix mail ballot errors like a missing signature or a missing privacy sleeve. None of the ballots had been opened, and the county defended its processes as legal and transparent.

Pennsylvania does not allow pre-canvassing before Election Day and does not have a process for fixing spoiled mail ballots, so the Republican plaintiffs have argued those ballots should be thrown out because other counties' voters were not given the opportunity to fix errors.

These 93 ballots have been segregated and are under lock and key pending the resolution of litigation. National Democrats have moved to defend the state in this suit.

In Pennsylvania, a GOP challenge over provisional ballots

Five Republicans including a candidate for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives, Joseph Hamm, and Republican Rep. Mike Kelly, who is up for re-election in the state’s 16th District, sued Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar in state court over allowing voters with defective mail ballots to cast provisional ballots in person in an attempt to have their vote count.

The suit alleges that state election code does not allow for mail ballots to be cured and filing a provisional ballot in person effectively does that.

National Democrats and the Trump campaign have moved to each intervene on behalf of the state and challengers, respectively.

In Nevada, a Trump appeal over signature matching software

The Nevada Supreme Court refused a last-ditch Trump campaign effort Monday night to halt mail ballot processing and the use of signature verification software in Clark County, allowing the county to continue processing ballots as planned on Election Day.

The state Supreme Court seems unlikely to agree with appellants, writing in their Tuesday night order that the “appellants have not demonstrated a sufficient likelihood of success to merit a stay or injunction." They also noted that the suit had failed in district court because it lacked “evidentiary support” and standing and that the appeal hadn't changed that.

Still, the case has not been dismissed and expedited review was granted, with more briefs due on Monday.