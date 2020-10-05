WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's personal battle with coronavirus has made it much harder for his Republican allies in tough House and Senate races to play down the public health risk of the pandemic.

Trump proclaimed Monday that getting coronavirus improved his health.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid," he tweeted as he announced he would be leaving the hospital. "Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

But for 210,000 dead Americans, most of the millions who have lost their businesses or jobs because of coronavirus, and many parents trying to keep their kids wired into distance learning, the disease has been the dominant force in their lives.

And a Trump tweet is not going to change widespread awareness of the fact that the most heavily protected person in America not only contracted the disease, but had to be hospitalized and supplied with both drugs and supplemental oxygen to treat it.

"Downplaying or denying the severity of the coronavirus is no longer an option," said longtime conservative strategist Rick Tyler. "The best congressional Republican candidates can do now is to try to convince voters that divided government is the only way to stop a rollout of liberal policies, starting with a Supreme Court expansion by the Democrats if they control both the White House and the Congress."

Before Trump was diagnosed with the virus, many Republican incumbents followed his lead in accusing Democrats and the news media of exaggerating the threat. Since then, most of them have been silent on the grave nature of the disease, while three members of the Senate are contending with the fallout of their own positive tests and a fourth senator is backtracking on past statements.

At a debate in Des Moines, Saturday night, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, apologized to health care workers for having expressed doubt about the veracity of Covid-19 death statistics.

"I am so sorry that my words may have offended you," she said. "I know that you are tremendous workers. You are essential workers. You are providing care for our loved ones every single day.”

Ernst, once enough of a favorite for re-election that the state's most prominent Democrats chose not to run, is now trailing challenger Theresa Greenfield by several points in most recent polls.

In addition to Trump, several of his aides and three senators — Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah — have revealed positive test results in recent days.

It follows that if the president, his White House aides and three members of the Senate can get the virus at the same time, so can anyone else who doesn't follow safety protocols.

Democrats say all of that has put more focus on the president's coronavirus policies for the rest of the country. He has long trailed Democratic challenger Joe Biden in polling on the question of who would better handle the federal response, and Democrats say that will hurt Republicans in House and Senate races.

"The longer the national conversation is focused on how reckless Trump and Republicans in Congress have been in dealing with the coronavirus, the worse it is for Republicans at every level of the ballot," said Josh Schwerin, a senior strategist for the Democratic SuperPAC Priorities USA.

Schwerin pointed to Democratic Senate challenger Jaime Harrison using a plexiglass barrier to separate himself from Sen. Lindsey Graham in a South Carolina debate Saturday as a physical representation of the argument against Republicans who have backed Trump's approach.

"He was not only taking a necessary step to keep himself safe, he was highlighting that Republicans have put every American at greater risk of getting sick," Schwerin said. "This pandemic affects every part of American life, and Democrats at all levels of the ballot will continue to hold Republicans accountable for their failures."

Graham, who is running behind the president in his own home state, made no effort to distance himself from the president's message.

"The virus is going to pass," Graham said, but "what kind of country are you going to have" if Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress?

Republican consultant Matt Gorman, a vice president at the firm Targeted Victory, suggested that there is a silver lining for GOP candidates in the focus on Trump's health rather than his political pronouncements: It means they aren't operating completely in the shadow of his domination of political discussions.

"While the presidential race is essentially frozen, those down-ballot races are not, and candidates can’t confuse the two," Gorman said. "You need to still do everything you can and use the time to make an unfiltered pitch to voters.”

That would be easier for Tillis if he hadn't tested positive after meeting with Trump when the president officially unveiled his latest Supreme Court nominee, federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Over the weekend, Tillis's Democratic opponent, Cal Cunningham, apologized for sexually suggestive messages he sent to a woman who is not his wife. Normally, that would be an unmitigated boon for Tillis. But questions about the senator's ability to participate in hearings and a confirmation vote for Barrett are competing for attention in the state, along with reports on the progress of Trump's recovery.

Veteran Republican strategist Doug Heye said that it is difficult for local stories to break through because national news about Trump now dominates media in the state.

"This blocks it out even more, and this is one perfect example," Heye said of a Tillis diagnosis that connects easily to Trump's health status and the broader coronavirus narrative. "It's a separate story that plays into that larger story."