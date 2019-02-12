Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 12, 2019, 2:50 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 12, 2019, 2:53 PM GMT By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn't hiding the fact that he isn't a dog person.

While he appeared impressed when describing the drug-detecting abilities of German shepherds that work for the U.S. Secret Service, he made it clear that he can get by in his daily life without the slobbery canine companionship welcomed by many of his predecessors.

At a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night, Trump said he would "feel a little phony" walking a dog on the White House lawn. Plus, he says he just doesn't have time for a dog.

Trump doesn't have any pets.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says nearly 57 percent of U.S. households owned a pet at the end of 2016. Nearly 40 percent of households owned one or more dogs.