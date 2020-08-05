Trump says he'll 'probably' deliver convention speech from White House

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he “probably” will deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination later this month from the White House.

“I'll probably do mine live from the White House,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends,” referring to his speech, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27.

A minute earlier, when he was asked to comment on reports about using the White House as the backdrop for the speech, Trump said, “We’re thinking about it.”

“It would be the easiest from the standpoint of security,” he said. “It's a very expensive operation militarily, and law enforcement-wise the Secret Service is fantastic. But, you know, it's a big deal, and we're thinking about doing it from the White House because there's no movement, it's easy and I think it's a beautiful setting.”

Trump said part of the Republican National Convention will take place in person in Charlotte, N.C., where delegates will formally nominate him for president. Despite reports that said Republicans wouldn’t allow media into the convention to cover it, Trump said Wednesday, “We’re gonna let the press go in and watch it.”

The Republican convention is scheduled for August 24 to August 27.