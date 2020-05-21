Trump will lose popular vote in 2020 election, election model predicts

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — As a result of the economy suffering from the coronavirus pandemic, a new election model forecasts President Donald Trump will lose the popular vote in November.

"An unemployment rate above its global financial crisis peak, household income nearly 6% below its pre-virus levels, and transitory deflation will make the economy a nearly insurmountable obstacle for Trump come November," Oxford Economics said on Wednesday, based on the firm’s state-based and national election models.

Before the coronavirus, Oxford Economics, which has a strong track record of predicting presidential elections, had forecast last fall that Trump would win 55 percent of the popular vote. In April, as the coronavirus spread in the U.S., according to The Washington Post, it predicted that Trump would take only 43 percent of the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump won the Electoral College in 2016 while Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, the apparent 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, leads Trump by 11 percentage points in a new national Quinnipiac University poll.

The survey found that the former vice president leads incumbent Trump 50 percent to 39 percent; a similar survey conducted in April found that Biden led Trump by eight percentage points at the time.

"What does the 11 point Biden lead tell us? At best for Team Trump, it says voter confidence in President Trump is shaky. At worst for them, as coronavirus cases rise, Trump's judgement is questioned — and November looms," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said.

The poll surveyed 1,323 self-identified registered voters from May 14-18 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.