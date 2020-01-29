Tulsi Gabbard hits the slopes for votes in New Hampshire: A 'better way' to campaign

NORTH CONWAY, New Hampshire — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard spent more than three hours on Tuesday snowboarding with supporters at Cranmore Mountain.
The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful also spent some private time with contest winner Kara Guillot from Texas, as well as runner-up Tyler Pickers from Maine, who donated for a chance to win an afternoon on the slopes with the candidate.
Gabbard volunteers and supporters formed a group of about 40 or so who joined her on the mountain.
"Given where I'm coming from, I am not at all picky when it comes to snow," the Hawaiian said between runs. "This is awesome, it's a beautiful day, we're having fun. Every time I do this, I say I need to do this more often."
At the end of the day, Gabbard said, "We just heard from people that this is a much better way that they appreciate being able to meet a presidential candidate out and having some fun, and going where people are hanging out rather than just the usual traditional political haunts, so I'm grateful. I had some fun in the process, too."