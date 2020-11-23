Veteran diplomat Antony Blinken is Biden's top choice for secretary of state

WILMINGTON, Del.—Veteran diplomat and longtime Biden foreign policy adviser Antony Blinken is President-elect Joe Biden’s top choice to serve as secretary of state, multiple sources told NBC News.

A transition official said that Blinken is the most likely candidate for the position but couldn't confirm the nomination until Biden's announcement.

Blinken’s top government roles include serving as deputy national security adviser from 2013 to 2015 under former President Barack Obama and as deputy secretary of state from 2015 to 2017.

NBC News previously reported Blinken was a favorite for secretary of state.

A source familiar with transition planning told NBC News that Biden’s first Cabinet selections will be in the areas of diplomacy and national security.

Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said Sunday that Biden will begin announcing his Cabinet picks on Tuesday.

Geoff Bennett and Amanda Golden reported from Wilmington and Carol E. Lee from Washington.