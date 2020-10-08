Live tracker: Vice presidential debate topics and candidate attacks

Tonight’s vice presidential debate comes on the heels of a presidential debate marked by attacks and interruptions.

With President Donald Trump recovering from a coronavirus infection and his campaign raising questions about the mental acuity of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, viewers will be evaluating two politicians for more than the second spot on the ticket when Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris take the stage in Salt Lake City.

NBC News will track the candidates live throughout the night: what they talk about, how often they attack, and how often they interrupt.