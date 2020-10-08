Live tracker: Vice presidential debate topics and candidate attacks

How many interruptions, how many attacks, and how long the candidates spent on the topics. Updated as it happens.
By Nigel Chiwaya and Naitian Zhou

Tonight’s vice presidential debate comes on the heels of a presidential debate marked by attacks and interruptions.

With President Donald Trump recovering from a coronavirus infection and his campaign raising questions about the mental acuity of Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, viewers will be evaluating two politicians for more than the second spot on the ticket when Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris take the stage in Salt Lake City.

NBC News will track the candidates live throughout the night: what they talk about, how often they attack, and how often they interrupt.

Follow the latest with the vice presidential debate liveblog.

Image: Nigel ChiwayaNigel Chiwaya

Nigel Chiwaya is a deputy data editor for NBC News.

Naitian Zhou
Jiachuan Wu, Robin Muccari and Joe Murphy contributed.