Live updates: Pence, Harris to face off after Trump's Covid diagnosis

Wednesday's vice presidential debate comes less than a week after Trump announced he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday night.
Chelsea Stahl / NBC News
By NBC News

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off Wednesday night at their first and only debate together.

The 90-minute debate will take place at 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to be a prominent topic at the debate, which comes less than a week after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. As head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence will likely face questions over the administration's response to the pandemic.

