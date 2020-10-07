Live updates: Pence, Harris to face off after Trump's Covid diagnosis

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will face off Wednesday night at their first and only debate together.

The 90-minute debate will take place at 9 p.m. ET at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to be a prominent topic at the debate, which comes less than a week after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19. As head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence will likely face questions over the administration's response to the pandemic.