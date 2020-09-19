Voters say Ginsburg's death has reshaped the election — they're just not sure how

HARTLAND, Wis. — The news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died spread quickly Friday night as hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at a “MAGA Meet-Up” in a neighborhood park in a critical suburban county outside of Milwaukee.

Supporters pulled out their phones, nudging friends to look at their news push alerts. Some clinked beers. Others let out a sheepish grin. A few, feeling unrestrained in a sea of devoted Trump fans, cheered.

"This changes everything," said one woman, as she loaded a stack of "We Back The Badge" yard signs into her car.

Trump supporters gathered at a "MAGA Meet-Up" in a Milwaukee suburb Friday night as news broke of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death. Lauren Egan / NBC News

In conversations with more than a dozen voters in Waukesha and Ozaukee County, two suburbs of Milwaukee critical to the presidential race, Wisconsinites say that Ginsburg's death has undoubtedly shifted the election. But no one can agree on who it benefits.

Trump supporters say the vacancy on the Supreme Court will draw out their base while Democrats say it will intensify the importance of electing Joe Biden. Undecided voters say they had already anticipated Ginsburg would retire under a potential Democratic administration, and her death hasn’t drastically impacted their assessment of the candidates.

"I am devastated," said Deb Postl, 64, a retiree from Port Washington, a Milwaukee suburb that sits on Lake Michigan. Postl said she and her husband were at home watching Netflix when she started to receive messages from her friends, most of whom are liberals, that Ginsburg had died.

"I think my friends have been very motivated to begin with. I really don’t know how we could be more motivated, but maybe this does it. I am terrified that we’re going to continue this spiral to hell if Trump wins again," Postl said.

Carol Lisowski, who is in her early 50s and a Trump supporter, said that she was confident a Supreme Court vacancy would only help keep Ozaukee County red.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"I was voting for Trump no matter what," she said, as she left the local farmer's market the morning after Ginsburg's death. "I think this might help people go out and vote. People who maybe weren't sure about Trump and how he talks sometimes, which I do understand."

But her husband, Rob Lisokwski, who did not vote for either major-party candidate in 2016 and is still undecided, said that the open seat wasn’t helping him get any closer to a decision.

"It’s going to be a s---show. It's already a mess," he said of the fight in Washington to replace Ginsburg. "It’s not a deal-breaker. It doesn’t really push me either way. It was always kind of obvious that she was holding out to retire if Biden won."

Conventional wisdom says that the Republican Party stands to gain when the Supreme Court is a salient voting issue, with many base voters motivated by the prospect of overruling hot button issues such as Roe v. Wade. Some political strategist view Brett Kavanuagh's nomination fight just weeks before the 2018 midterms as the Republican's saving grace, allowing them to expand their control on the Senate in what was otherwise a favorable year for Democrats.

But that might not be this case in 2020. Polling shows that Biden is seen more favorably when it comes to picking the next Supreme Court Justice.

In Arizona, Maine, and North Carolina, home to competitive Senate races, more voters said they trusted Biden over Trump to do a better job appointing a Supreme Court Justice, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll released earlier this week before Ginsburg died. Arizona and North Carolina are also key battleground states, and Biden leads overall in both states.

In the same survey, voters who either were not backing a major-party candidate or who said they could still change their mind said that Biden would be better at filling the next vacancy by an 18 point margin, 49 percent to 31 percent.

A Pew Research poll from early September also showed 66 percent of Democratic voters viewed the Supreme Court as "very important" in the 2020 election compared to 61 percent of Republicans.

Voters in important swing states outside of Wisconsin, too, said Ginsburg's death was a motivational factor for the November election.

"Her death emboldens me because I’m afraid of having an additional conservative Justice," said Allan Goldberg, a 74-year-old business owner from south of Miami. Goldberg said he votes primarily for Democrats and plans to support Biden.

Pedro Gonzalez, 50, a flight attendant from Orlando, Florida, said that "as a Hispanic and gay person my biggest fear is that Trump will appoint someone that can shift the future of the country."

"Whatever is in my power, I’m going to do it," Gonzalez said.

Tami Cash, 53, a resident of Punta Gorda in Southwest Florida, is a lifelong Republican who plans to vote for Trump. The open Supreme Court seat has little to do with her support.

"Someone will be nominated very quickly. I don’t think anyone’s mind will be swayed," she said.

While the Trump campaign might be hoping that the open seat creates an opportunity to shift voter attention away from the president's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Maryann Ebel, a pro-life Catholic who retired in the Milwaukee suburb of Port Washington, said that was not something she could overlook in her choice for president. She plans to support Biden.

"Yes, I am pro-life. But sanctity of life has a lot of facets to it besides abortion. It's not okay to be shooting black people and saving babies. You have to save them all. And what about the 200,000 people that have died from coronavirus? That just goes against everything I feel about standing for life."

Lauren Egan reported from Hartland, Wisconsin, and Carmen Sesin from Miami.