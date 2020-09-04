War veteran Democrats slam Trump over report he called U.S. war dead 'losers'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Democratic lawmakers who've served in the military and other U.S. veterans on Friday blasted President Donald Trump over a report he referred to U.S. war dead as "losers" and "suckers," as the president continued to vociferously deny The Atlantic magazine report as "fake."

"I am not shocked to hear yet more instances of Donald Trump belittling the sacrifices of those who have shown more bravery than he is capable of," but "I am appalled," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, in a call arranged by Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Duckworth, who lost her legs and partial use of her right arm while serving in Iraq, also made mention of Trump's use of a medical deferment to avoid serving in the Vietnam War.

"I take my wheelchair and my titanium legs over Donald Trump supposed bone spurs any day," Duckworth said.

The senator was responding to an article published by The Atlantic on Thursday that claimed Trump's decision to scrap a visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 to honor dead U.S. service members was because he didn't want to get his hair wet and because he didn't think it was important.

"Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers," Trump told aides, according to The Atlantic, which cited four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion. Several aides who traveled with Trump to France refuted the account on Friday.

The report also said Trump specifically asked that wounded veterans, including amputees, be excluded from a military parade during a White House planning session in 2018. “Nobody wants to see that,” the magazine quoted Trump as saying.

Friday morning, VoteVets, a progressive veterans' group that's been critical of the president, put out an online ad featuring Gold Star parents who were angered by the report.

"My son is not a loser," one of the six parents featured in the clip says.

Marine veteran Rep. Conor Lamb, D.-Pa., noted the history of the soldiers buried at Aisne-Marne, and said, "That burial ground deserve the utmost respect and veneration of any American."

Biden sounded off on the report during a speech in Delaware. "If what was written by The Atlantic is true it's disgusting," Biden said.

He noted that his late son Beau Biden, who died from cancer, served in Iraq.

"He wasn't a sucker," Biden said. "Service men and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home – they are not losers."

Biden argued Trump has "no loyalty to anyone other than himself."

Trump, who gave a heated denial of the account on Thursday night, said Friday at an event in the Oval Office that "It was a fake story written by a magazine that’s not going to be around much longer."

"But it was a totally fake story, and that was confirmed by many people who were actually there. It was a terrible thing that somebody could say the kind of things, and especially to me, cause I’ve done more for the military than almost anybody else," he insisted.

Trump also lashed out at the magazine on Twitter, writing, "The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud!"

Vice President Mike Pence also pushed back against the report in an interview on CNBC Friday.

“I wasn't in Paris but it never happened. I talked to the president that day,” Pence said.

“I know how disappointed President Trump was that there was a bad weather call that did not permit him to fly to Belleau Wood to honor our fallen there,” the vice president said, adding, "I don't need anybody to tell me President Donald Trump loves our respects the members of our armed forces like no one I have ever met, and that's why I reject this story out of hand."