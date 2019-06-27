Breaking News Emails
MIAMI -- At the first debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary on Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the other candidates said the "rigged" economy under President Donald Trump is benefiting only the wealthy, while they disagreed over the border crisis and how to improve the nation's health care system.
Pressed about her desire to enact sweeping economic reforms, such as a new tax on wealth, Warren said it's necessary even though the economy is growing under President Donald Trump because, she said, the status quo is helping wealthy and corporations, but not average people - "drug companies, but not people who need to get their prescription filled."
Other candidates agreed the economy is nor working for many Americans. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Trump is "gloating" in the White House, while former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke switched into Spanish to speak about inequities and then turned to English to slam the "rigged" economy that he said helps the wealthy and corporations.
On health care, only two hands went up - those of Warren and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio - when the candidates were asked who would be willing to abolish private health insurance to implement a single-payer health care system.
Warren has previously left some ambiguity about whether she'd support eliminating private insurance but made it clear during the debate, perhaps hoping to attract voters from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who will debate Thursday.
"I'm with Bernie on Medicare for All," Warren said.
O'Rourke voiced opposition to that idea. Like most of the other candidate in the race, O'Rourke supports plans that would allow Americans to buy into a public option like Medicare, but preserve private insurance for people who want to keep it.
That prompted a direct attack from de Blasio, who turned to O'Rourke and asked, "Why are you defending the private insurance industry?"
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, a moderate former health executive, jumped in by saying single-payer health care would eliminate good union insurance plans, like the one his father had, and said it would essentially collapse the American health care system. "To some extent, you're supporting a bill that would have every hospital close," he said.
Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., laughed when Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said he was the only candidate on stage who signed a bill to support abortion rights.
"There are three women up here who have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose," she said to cheers.
Immigration saw some fierce disagreement between the candidates, several of whom switched between English and Spanish and they debated Trump's signature issue.
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro called for repealing the law that criminalizes illegal border crossings and took aim at O'Rourke for what he suggested was empty rhetoric.
"If you did your homework on this issue, you would know," Castro said to his fellow Texan.
O'Rourke defended himself by saying Castro was just "looking at a small part" of the immigration problem, while he wanted overhaul the entire system. Castro fired back by saying, "That’s not true" before diving into details of immigration law.
Earlier in the day, several candidates visited a private facility in Homestead, Florida, where child migrants are being held temporarily for processing. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. said at the debate that it's "repugnant" that people are profiting off of the migrant crisis.
"When people come to this country, they don’t leave their human rights at the border," he said.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a military veteran who is still in the Army Reserves, also slammed Trump's provocation with Iran. "This president and his chickenhawk cabinet have taken us to the brink of war," she said.
The debate is the first chance many Americans will get to see the largest and most diverse presidential primary field in history.
Warren is the biggest name on stage Wednesday thanks to a recent surge in polls that revived her campaign after initial stumbles. Also centerstage is O'Rourke, whose campaign has been headed in the opposite trajectory of late.
The debate is moderated by Savannah Guthrie of "Today," Lester Holt of "Nightly News," Jose Diaz-Balart of Telemundo, Rachel Maddow of MSNBC and Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press."
Twenty of the 25 declared candidates qualified for the Miami debate, which will continue Thursday night with another slate of 10 contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.