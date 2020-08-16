'We're ready': Harris says she expects campaign "dirty tactics" and "lies" from Trump, GOP

WASHINGTON — Sen. Kamala Harris said she is "very clear-eyed" about the kinds of attacks President Donald Trump will lodge against her in the coming months, telling The Grio in an interview out Sunday that she expects the president and his allies to engage in "lies" and "deceptions."

"Look, I am very clear-eyed about the fact that they are going to engage…in what they have done throughout his administration, which is — let's just be very candid and straightforward: they're gonna engage in lies, they're gonna engage in deception, they're gonna attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people," Harris said. "And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics and this is gonna be a knockdown, drag out. And we're ready."

The interview — Harris' second publicly release since being announced as Joe Biden's running mate last week — comes on the heels of Trump fanning false conspiracy theories about whether Harris is eligible to run as vice president.

Pressed by NBC News' Kelly O’Donnell on Sunday on his latest birtherism claims, this time against Harris, Trump seemed to soften his earlier statements casting doubt on whether she can serve.

"I read something about it," Trump said, adding he knows "nothing about it but it's not something that bothers me.” Moments later, he added, "If she's got a problem you would have thought that she would have been vetted."

Harris also warned of Black voter suppression, saying that "it's gonna be no different" in 2020 than it has been in the past.

"Why are they trying to suppress our vote? Why don't they want us to vote?" she asked. "And the answer to those questions about why is because they know when we vote, things change."