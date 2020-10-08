What's the buzz about at the debate? The fly on Pence's head.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall. Or in this case, on Vice President Mike Pence's head.

Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., went head-to-head on Wednesday night at the first and only vice presidential debate — and one tiny, uninvited guest drew a lot of attention.

About halfway through the face off, a fly landed on Pence's head and stubbornly stayed there for about two minutes. The darkly colored insect atop Pence's grey locks was hard to ignore.

Vice President Mike Pence takes notes with a fly on his head during a debate in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7, 2020. Eric Baradat / AFP - Getty Images

But Pence did, as he appeared unfazed and continued to spar with Harris over the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court and more.

Fly've seen enough — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) October 8, 2020

Is the fly on the Plexiglas now trying to find a way out? — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 8, 2020

Twitter practically exploded over the pesky intruder. Multiple satirical accounts popped up, amassing thousands of followers between them. Joe Biden's team even launched a fundraising appeal around the insect, branding fly swatters with campaign insignia.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Political commentators were split, largely on party lines, over which candidate won the debate between Harris and Pence but it was clear the biggest buzz came from the fly.