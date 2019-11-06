Breaking News Emails
WASHINGTON — Ten candidates so far appear to have qualified for the next Democratic debate in November, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post in Georgia.
Candidates still have time to qualify before the Nov. 20 faceoff, but those who are expected to make it are:
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders
- California Sen. Kamala Harris
- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana
- New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
- Billionaire Tom Steyer
- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
That leaves only one active candidate who was on stage at the October debate, but who is at risk of not getting invited back next month: former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.
The bar to qualify for the November debate, set by Democratic National Committee, is the highest yet.
Candidates need to show strength in both grassroots fundraising — 165,000 donors or more — as well as in the polls, which they can do either by hitting 3 percent in four national or state polls, or by hitting 5 percent in two polls of the early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.
The tally is unofficial until the DNC certifies the field, and the donor totals are based on candidates' public, self-reporting.