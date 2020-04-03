Wisconsin governor calls for special legislative session to consider delaying election deadline

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he wants all registered voters in the state to receive an absentee ballot and have until May 19 to return them, which would effectively delay Tuesday’s election amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Democratic governor signed an executive order Friday calling for a special session of the GOP-controlled state Legislature to consider his proposed changes to Tuesday's election, which includes both the Democratic presidential primary between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and a general election for municipal officers and the state Supreme Court.
"I can't move this election or change it on my own. My hands are tied,” Evers said during a telephone news conference. He said proceeding with the election without changes would be an “unnecessary public health risk.”
But Evers acknowledged the Legislature has been resistant to changing the date — as was he until recently. “They have made it clear they are unwilling to act,” he said.
For weeks, both Evers and the Legislature wanted the election to proceed, even as numerous other states moved their elections or switched to all vote-by-mail.
The move comes after a federal judge in Wisconsin on Thursday said he did not have the authority to postpone the April 7 election.
The judge did, however, order the state to accept absentee ballots that arrive as late April 13, as long as they were postmarked by election day, and he later said the state could not release results until that afternoon.
The judge also lifted a requirement that absentee ballots be signed by a witness, which voting rights advocates argued could present problems for people who lived alone and need to remain isolated during the epidemic.
State officials have urged voters to cast absentee ballots by mail as poll worker shortages threaten in-person voting, but the increased demand for over 1 million ballots put strains on the election system.
As the problems became more apparent, the state Democratic Party this week joined those calling for the election to be postponed, and Evers said he would have changed the election on his own if he could.
The Legislature, which has been in recess, is run by Republicans who want the election to proceed as scheduled.
The Wisconsin Republican Party almost immediately appealed the judge’s ruling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, accusing him of circumventing the Legislature’s prerogative.
“Democrats asked the federal court to quickly rewrite our election laws, and while the court rejected nearly all of their demands, the court’s decision to change the date by which absentee ballots can be received without any limitation on the postmarked date effectively changes the date of the election,” state GOP Chairman Andrew Hitt said in a statement. “Such a substantial decision normally left to our elected officials requires.”