Last update 4:46 PM ET

Alabama Presidential Election Results 2020

WinnerProjected winner
Donald Trump
99% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 2,376

BirminghamMontgomeryMobile
99%
expected
vote in
County
  • Autauga95% in
  • Baldwin95% in
  • Barbour99% in
  • Bibb95% in
  • Blount99% in
  • Bullock99% in
  • Butler99% in
  • Calhoun95% in
  • Chambers95% in
  • Cherokee99% in
  • Chilton95% in
  • Choctaw95% in
  • Clarke95% in
  • Clay99% in
  • Cleburne99% in
  • Coffee99% in
  • Colbert99% in
  • Conecuh99% in
  • Coosa95% in
  • Covington99% in
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
62.3%
1,430,540
Percent
  • 71.5%
  • 76.2%
  • 53.6%
  • 78.4%
  • 89.6%
  • 24.8%
  • 57.6%
  • 68.9%
  • 57.3%
  • 86%
  • 83.3%
  • 57.6%
  • 55.8%
  • 80.8%
  • 89.8%
  • 75.9%
  • 70.2%
  • 53.5%
  • 66.3%
  • 83.7%
Votes
  • 19,764
  • 83,055
  • 5,605
  • 7,508
  • 24,595
  • 1,143
  • 5,448
  • 34,964
  • 8,748
  • 10,562
  • 16,052
  • 4,294
  • 7,310
  • 5,589
  • 6,472
  • 16,832
  • 17,311
  • 3,435
  • 3,626
  • 14,579
dem
Joe BidenBiden
36.3%
834,968
Percent
  • 27%
  • 22.3%
  • 45.6%
  • 20.7%
  • 9.6%
  • 74.7%
  • 41.8%
  • 29.8%
  • 41.6%
  • 13.2%
  • 15.9%
  • 41.9%
  • 43.7%
  • 18.3%
  • 9.3%
  • 22.8%
  • 28.6%
  • 46%
  • 32.8%
  • 15.6%
Votes
  • 7,450
  • 24,344
  • 4,772
  • 1,982
  • 2,627
  • 3,439
  • 3,953
  • 15,118
  • 6,356
  • 1,619
  • 3,056
  • 3,126
  • 5,730
  • 1,262
  • 672
  • 5,050
  • 7,057
  • 2,951
  • 1,794
  • 2,717
ind
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.1%
24,894
Percent
  • 1.3%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.6%
  • 1.1%
  • 0.9%
  • 0.7%
  • 0.6%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.4%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.8%
  • 1.2%
  • 1%
  • 0.5%
  • 0.8%
  • 0.6%
Votes
  • 346
  • 1,221
  • 68
  • 73
  • 209
  • 19
  • 59
  • 548
  • 140
  • 82
  • 123
  • 38
  • 48
  • 53
  • 58
  • 262
  • 239
  • 32
  • 46
  • 97
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.3%
7,222
Percent
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.1%
Votes
  • 79
  • 325
  • 12
  • 10
  • 28
  • 2
  • 6
  • 113
  • 25
  • 12
  • 29
  • 3
  • 14
  • 9
  • 8
  • 36
  • 61
  • 1
  • 6
  • 25
99%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 99% in
  • 95% in
  • 99% in

Alabama Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Gender
Male (45%)
38%
59%
Female (55%)
43%
56%
Race
White (71%)
23%
74%
Black (24%)
90%
10%10%
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Not enough data
Asian (0%)
Not enough data
Other (2%)
Not enough data
White (71%)
23%
74%
Non-White (29%)
83%
16%
Sex by race
White men (33%)
26%
71%
White women (38%)
22%
77%
Black men (9%)
84%
15%
Black women (14%)
94%
6%6%
Latino men (2%)
Not enough data
Latino women (1%)
Not enough data
All other races (2%)
Not enough data

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

