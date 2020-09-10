Alabama Election Results 2020

Latest Alabama pollsAll polls
Morning Consult07/24-08/02
Margin of error: 4.0%
|36%
|58%
|Not Enough Data
Plan your vote
You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 19Deadline to register online
- Oct. 29Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 2Deadline to mail ballot
- Sep. 9First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 29Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Alabama Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 52 Del.52 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner63.3%
286,065
+ 44 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders16.5%
74,755
+ 8 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg11.7%
52,750
Republican Primary/ 50 Del.50 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner96.2%
695,469
+ 50 Delegates
- REP
Uncommitted2.3%
16,378
- REP
Bill Weld1.5%
10,962
How Alabama voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Alabama with 63 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 35 percent. The state is considered a Republican stronghold and last voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in 1976.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner60.7%
1,255,925
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama38.4%
795,696
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner62.7%
1,318,255
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton34.7%
729,547
More to the story in Alabama 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|33,489
|-24.82%
|-42.53%
|Alabama Claims