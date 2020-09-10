Alabama Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest Alabama polls

Latest Polls
Trend
Morning Consult07/24-08/02
Margin of error: 4.0%
36%58%Not Enough Data

Plan your vote

You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

Key info

Alabama Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 52 Del.52 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    63.3%

    286,065

    + 44 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    16.5%

    74,755

    + 8 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    11.7%

    52,750

Republican Primary/ 50 Del.50 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    96.2%

    695,469

    + 50 Delegates

  • REP

    Uncommitted

    2.3%

    16,378

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    1.5%

    10,962

How Alabama voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Alabama with 63 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 35 percent. The state is considered a Republican stronghold and last voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in 1976.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    60.7%

    1,255,925

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    38.4%

    795,696

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats33%Men: Republicans66%
Women
Women: Democrats44%Women: Republicans56%
White
White: Democrats15%White: Republicans84%
Black
Black: Democrats95%Black: Republicans4%
Hispanic/ Latino
Not enough data
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats34%College Graduate: Republicans65%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats35%No College Degree: Republicans64%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    62.7%

    1,318,255

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    34.7%

    729,547

More to the story in Alabama 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
33,489-24.82%
-42.53%
Alabama Claims

