Alabama Senate Election Results 2020

- Autauga95% in
- Baldwin95% in
- Barbour99% in
- Bibb95% in
- Blount99% in
- Bullock99% in
- Butler99% in
- Calhoun95% in
- Chambers95% in
- Cherokee99% in
- Chilton95% in
- Choctaw95% in
- Clarke95% in
- Clay99% in
- Cleburne99% in
- Coffee99% in
- Colbert99% in
- Conecuh99% in
- Coosa95% in
- Covington99% in
gop
Tommy TubervilleTuberville
60.3%
1,381,896
Percent
- 70.1%
- 73.4%
- 52.2%
- 76.4%
- 87.8%
- 24.1%
- 55.5%
- 66.8%
- 54.6%
- 82.6%
- 81.7%
- 56.5%
- 54%
- 79%
- 88.2%
- 74%
- 67.1%
- 51.6%
- 65.1%
- 81.4%
Votes
- 19,320
- 79,737
- 5,434
- 7,306
- 24,049
- 1,105
- 5,223
- 33,797
- 8,307
- 10,102
- 15,676
- 4,187
- 7,044
- 5,442
- 6,308
- 16,335
- 16,482
- 3,287
- 3,554
- 14,114
dem
IncumbentDoug JonesJones
39.5%
905,203
Percent
- 29.8%
- 26.4%
- 47.8%
- 23.4%
- 12%
- 75.9%
- 44.4%
- 33%
- 45.3%
- 17.2%
- 18.2%
- 43.5%
- 45.9%
- 20.8%
- 11.7%
- 25.9%
- 32.7%
- 48.4%
- 34.7%
- 18.5%
Votes
- 8,215
- 28,656
- 4,976
- 2,236
- 3,274
- 3,484
- 4,180
- 16,704
- 6,898
- 2,105
- 3,481
- 3,223
- 5,992
- 1,435
- 839
- 5,723
- 8,041
- 3,083
- 1,897
- 3,208
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0.2%
3,849
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
- 0.2%
- 0.1%
Votes
- 43
- 224
- 9
- 17
- 53
- 2
- 11
- 77
- 14
- 17
- 22
- 3
- 9
- 8
- 5
- 25
- 50
- 4
- 9
- 19
Alabama Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Jones
- Tuberville
Gender
Male (45%)
Female (55%)
Race
White (71%)
Black (24%)
Hispanic/Latino (3%)
Asian (0%)
Other (2%)
White (71%)
Non-White (29%)
Sex by race
White men (34%)
White women (37%)
Black men (9%)
Black women (14%)
Latino men (2%)
Latino women (1%)
All other races (2%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)