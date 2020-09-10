Alaska Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in Alaska

In Alaska, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.

Mail-in ballots sent86,822

27%
24%
48%
DEMGOPOther

+888% from this time in 2016

20162020
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is publicly available in the state.Data provided by TargetSmart

Alaska Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 15 Del.15 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    55.3%

    10,834

    + 8 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    44.7%

    8,755

    + 7 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 29 Delegates

Full Primary Results

How Alaska Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won 53 percent of the vote in Alaska, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 38 percent. Since Alaska started participating in federal elections in 1960, after being admitted as a state the year before, it has voted only once for a Democratic presidential candidate — Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    55.3%

    164,676

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    41.2%

    122,640

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    52.8%

    163,387

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    37.6%

    116,454

More to the story in Alaska 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and devastating economic fallout are two major issues impacting the election this year as voters assess which candidate is best suited to handle and combat the crisis. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as tracking the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
25,281-8.19%
-23.16%
Alaska Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

