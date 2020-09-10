Alaska Election Results 2020

Early voting in Alaska
In Alaska, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person.
Mail-in ballots sent86,822
+888% from this time in 2016
You have 11 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 4Deadline to register online
- Oct. 24Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Alaska Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 15 Del.15 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner55.3%
10,834
+ 8 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders44.7%
8,755
+ 7 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 29 Del.29 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 29 Delegates
How Alaska Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won 53 percent of the vote in Alaska, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 38 percent. Since Alaska started participating in federal elections in 1960, after being admitted as a state the year before, it has voted only once for a Democratic presidential candidate — Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner55.3%
164,676
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama41.2%
122,640
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner52.8%
163,387
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton37.6%
116,454
More to the story in Alaska 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and devastating economic fallout are two major issues impacting the election this year as voters assess which candidate is best suited to handle and combat the crisis. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as tracking the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|25,281
|-8.19%
|-23.16%
|Alaska Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.