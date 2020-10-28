President
Last update 4:46 PM ET

Arizona Presidential Election Results 2020

Too close to call
Biden
50.5%
Trump
48.1%
86% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 485,386

Counting continues in the 2020 election on Thursday, and no winner has been declared. Joe Biden leads in Arizona, NBC News has projected. Counting will continue into the coming hours and days.

11
Electoral
Votes
PhoenixTucson
86%
expected
vote in
County
  • Apache74.8% in
  • Cochise82.3% in
  • Coconino82.1% in
  • Gila85% in
  • Graham85.7% in
  • Greenlee91.6% in
  • La Paz88.9% in
  • Maricopa85.8% in
  • Mohave82.4% in
  • Navajo85% in
  • Pima90.9% in
  • Pinal86.8% in
  • Santa Cruz82.4% in
  • Yavapai99% in
  • Yuma79.3% in
dem
Joe BidenBiden
50.5%
1,471,024
Percent
  • 66.8%
  • 40.7%
  • 62.9%
  • 32.9%
  • 26.9%
  • 32.1%
  • 30.7%
  • 51.4%
  • 24.5%
  • 45.9%
  • 60.1%
  • 42.5%
  • 67.9%
  • 35.4%
  • 45.8%
Votes
  • 13,979
  • 18,740
  • 38,710
  • 8,398
  • 4,034
  • 1,182
  • 2,050
  • 912,585
  • 22,980
  • 21,838
  • 278,652
  • 60,094
  • 12,321
  • 47,164
  • 28,297
gop
Incumbent
Donald TrumpTrump
48.1%
1,403,118
Percent
  • 32.1%
  • 57.4%
  • 35.2%
  • 65.7%
  • 71.7%
  • 66%
  • 68.1%
  • 47.2%
  • 74.4%
  • 52.8%
  • 38.6%
  • 55.9%
  • 30.8%
  • 63.3%
  • 52.7%
Votes
  • 6,715
  • 26,443
  • 21,684
  • 16,753
  • 10,747
  • 2,433
  • 4,542
  • 838,071
  • 69,830
  • 25,132
  • 179,059
  • 79,120
  • 5,589
  • 84,386
  • 32,614
lib
Jo JorgensenJorgensen
1.4%
39,855
Percent
  • 1.1%
  • 1.6%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.9%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.2%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.4%
  • 1.1%
  • 1.3%
  • 1.5%
Votes
  • 236
  • 744
  • 1,166
  • 282
  • 212
  • 70
  • 79
  • 24,409
  • 1,092
  • 643
  • 6,122
  • 1,934
  • 204
  • 1,742
  • 920
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
617
Percent
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.1%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.1%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 0
  • 146
  • 0
  • 66
  • 33
  • 7
  • 6
  • 0
  • 144
  • 111
  • 1,232
  • 382
  • 23
  • 282
  • 0
86%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 74.8% in
  • 82.3% in
  • 82.1% in
  • 85% in
  • 85.7% in
  • 91.6% in
  • 88.9% in
  • 85.8% in
  • 82.4% in
  • 85% in
  • 90.9% in
  • 86.8% in
  • 82.4% in
  • 99% in
  • 79.3% in

Arizona Presidential exit polls

National exit polls

  • Biden
  • Trump
Gender
Male (49%)
48%
46%
Female (51%)
53%
44%
Race
White (74%)
48%
48%
Black (2%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (19%)
63%
33%
Asian (1%)
Not enough data
Other (4%)
Not enough data
White (74%)
48%
48%
Non-White (26%)
60%
35%
Sex by race
White men (35%)
46%
48%
White women (39%)
49%
49%
Black men (1%)
Not enough data
Black women (1%)
Not enough data
Latino men (9%)
58%
37%
Latino women (10%)
68%
29%
All other races (5%)
Not enough data

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

