Arizona Election Results 2020

Siena College/New York Times09/10-09/15
Margin of error: 4.1%
|49%
|40%
|Not Enough Data
Kaiser Family Foundation08/29-09/13
Margin of error: 3.0%
|45%
|40%
|Not Enough Data
Monmouth University09/11-09/15
Margin of error: 4.8%
|48%
|44%
|Not Enough Data
CBS/YouGov09/09-09/11
Margin of error: 3.9%
|47%
|44%
09/09-09/11
Fox News08/29-09/01
Margin of error: 3.5%
|49%
|40%
08/29-09/01
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
|52%
|42%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
|49%
|47%
08/21-08/23
CNN/SSRS07/18-07/24
Margin of error: 3.8%
|49%
|45%
|Not Enough Data
Plan your vote
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key datessee how your state compares
- Oct. 5Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 7First day to vote early in person
- Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key infosee more details
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Arizona Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 67 Del.67 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner44.1%
268,029
+ 39 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders32.9%
200,456
+ 28 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg9.7%
58,797
Republican Primary/ 57 Del.57 Delegates
- Republican
Donald TrumpWinner
+ 57 Delegates
How Arizona Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won Arizona with 50 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 45 percent.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner53.7%
1,233,654
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama44.6%
1,025,232
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner49%
1,252,401
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton45.5%
1,161,167
More to the story in Arizona 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|188,343
|-5.92%
|-10.83%
|Arizona Claims
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.