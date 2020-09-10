Arizona Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Latest Arizona polls

All polls

Latest Polls
Trend
Siena College/New York Times09/10-09/15
Margin of error: 4.1%
49%40%Not Enough Data
Kaiser Family Foundation08/29-09/13
Margin of error: 3.0%
45%40%Not Enough Data
Monmouth University09/11-09/15
Margin of error: 4.8%
48%44%Not Enough Data
CBS/YouGov09/09-09/11
Margin of error: 3.9%
47%44%
09/09-09/11
Fox News08/29-09/01
Margin of error: 3.5%
49%40%
08/29-09/01
Morning Consult08/21-08/30
Margin of error: N/A
52%42%
08/21-08/30
CNBC/Change Research08/21-08/23
Margin of error: N/A
49%47%
08/21-08/23
CNN/SSRS07/18-07/24
Margin of error: 3.8%
49%45%Not Enough Data

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares
  • Oct. 5Deadline to register online
  • Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
  • Oct. 7First day to vote early in person
  • Oct. 3Last day to vote early in person
  • Nov. 3Election day

Key info

see more details

Arizona Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 67 Del.67 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    44.1%

    268,029

    + 39 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    32.9%

    200,456

    + 28 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    9.7%

    58,797

Republican Primary/ 57 Del.57 Delegates

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpWinner

    + 57 Delegates

Full Primary Results

How Arizona Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won Arizona with 50 percent of the vote, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 45 percent.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    53.7%

    1,233,654

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    44.6%

    1,025,232

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans57%
Women
Women: Democrats46%Women: Republicans53%
White
White: Democrats32%White: Republicans66%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats74%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans25%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats36%College Graduate: Republicans63%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats44%No College Degree: Republicans55%

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    49%

    1,252,401

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    45.5%

    1,161,167

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats40%Men: Republicans53%
Women
Women: Democrats49%Women: Republicans45%
White
White: Democrats40%White: Republicans54%
Black
Not enough data
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats61%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans31%
Asian
Not enough data
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats41%College Graduate: Republicans51%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats43%No College Degree: Republicans50%

More to the story in Arizona 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
188,343-5.92%
-10.83%
Arizona Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results