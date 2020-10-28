Arizona Senate Election Results 2020

86%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Apache74.7% in
- Cochise81.6% in
- Coconino81.6% in
- Gila84.5% in
- Graham84.6% in
- Greenlee90.2% in
- La Paz87.4% in
- Maricopa85.1% in
- Mohave81% in
- Navajo84.3% in
- Pima90.4% in
- Pinal86.1% in
- Santa Cruz81.9% in
- Yavapai99% in
- Yuma78.5% in
dem
Mark KellyKelly
52.1%
1,506,287
Percent
- 69.1%
- 42.6%
- 64.3%
- 35.6%
- 30.4%
- 38.7%
- 34.8%
- 52.9%
- 27.4%
- 48.2%
- 61.1%
- 44.9%
- 71.2%
- 37.2%
- 48.5%
Votes
- 14,445
- 19,463
- 39,381
- 9,017
- 4,506
- 1,403
- 2,281
- 931,424
- 25,249
- 22,752
- 281,626
- 63,033
- 12,830
- 49,153
- 29,724
gop
IncumbentMartha McSallyMcSally
47.9%
1,384,616
Percent
- 30.9%
- 57.4%
- 35.7%
- 64.4%
- 69.6%
- 61.3%
- 65.2%
- 47.1%
- 72.6%
- 51.8%
- 38.9%
- 54.8%
- 28.5%
- 62.8%
- 51.5%
Votes
- 6,462
- 26,224
- 21,837
- 16,328
- 10,301
- 2,225
- 4,274
- 829,426
- 67,034
- 24,479
- 179,357
- 76,876
- 5,136
- 83,147
- 31,510
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
454
Percent
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0%
- 0.2%
- 0%
- 0.3%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.3%
- 0.2%
- 0.2%
- 0%
Votes
- 33
- 0
- 0
- 48
- 35
- 0
- 10
- 0
- 261
- 133
- 813
- 409
- 45
- 210
- 0
Arizona Senate exit pollsPresidential exit polls
- Kelly
- McSally
Gender
Male (48%)
Female (52%)
Race
White (74%)
Black (2%)
Hispanic/Latino (19%)
Asian (1%)
Other (4%)
White (74%)
Non-White (26%)
Sex by race
White men (34%)
White women (40%)
Black men (1%)
Black women (1%)
Latino men (9%)
Latino women (9%)
All other races (5%)
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
