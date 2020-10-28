President
253214
BidenWinnerTrumpWinner
Latest Presidential Results
Senate
4748
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
House
226Projection209
DEMWinnerGOPWinner
Full Coverage
Live Updates
Full Coverage
Live Updates
IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Last update 4:46 PM ET

Arizona Senate Election Results 2020

Too early to call
Kelly
52.1%
McSally
47.9%
86% of expected vote in

Estimated remaining 508,643

Counting continues in the 2020 election on Thursday, and no winner has been declared. Counting will continue into the coming hours and days.

AZpresidentsenatehouse
PhoenixTucson
86%
expected
vote in
County
  • Apache74.7% in
  • Cochise81.6% in
  • Coconino81.6% in
  • Gila84.5% in
  • Graham84.6% in
  • Greenlee90.2% in
  • La Paz87.4% in
  • Maricopa85.1% in
  • Mohave81% in
  • Navajo84.3% in
  • Pima90.4% in
  • Pinal86.1% in
  • Santa Cruz81.9% in
  • Yavapai99% in
  • Yuma78.5% in
dem
Mark KellyKelly
52.1%
1,506,287
Percent
  • 69.1%
  • 42.6%
  • 64.3%
  • 35.6%
  • 30.4%
  • 38.7%
  • 34.8%
  • 52.9%
  • 27.4%
  • 48.2%
  • 61.1%
  • 44.9%
  • 71.2%
  • 37.2%
  • 48.5%
Votes
  • 14,445
  • 19,463
  • 39,381
  • 9,017
  • 4,506
  • 1,403
  • 2,281
  • 931,424
  • 25,249
  • 22,752
  • 281,626
  • 63,033
  • 12,830
  • 49,153
  • 29,724
gop
Incumbent
Martha McSallyMcSally
47.9%
1,384,616
Percent
  • 30.9%
  • 57.4%
  • 35.7%
  • 64.4%
  • 69.6%
  • 61.3%
  • 65.2%
  • 47.1%
  • 72.6%
  • 51.8%
  • 38.9%
  • 54.8%
  • 28.5%
  • 62.8%
  • 51.5%
Votes
  • 6,462
  • 26,224
  • 21,837
  • 16,328
  • 10,301
  • 2,225
  • 4,274
  • 829,426
  • 67,034
  • 24,479
  • 179,357
  • 76,876
  • 5,136
  • 83,147
  • 31,510
other
Write-insWrite-ins
0%
454
Percent
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.3%
  • 0.2%
  • 0.2%
  • 0%
Votes
  • 33
  • 0
  • 0
  • 48
  • 35
  • 0
  • 10
  • 0
  • 261
  • 133
  • 813
  • 409
  • 45
  • 210
  • 0
86%
expected
vote in
% in
  • 74.7% in
  • 81.6% in
  • 81.6% in
  • 84.5% in
  • 84.6% in
  • 90.2% in
  • 87.4% in
  • 85.1% in
  • 81% in
  • 84.3% in
  • 90.4% in
  • 86.1% in
  • 81.9% in
  • 99% in
  • 78.5% in

Arizona Senate exit polls

Presidential exit polls

  • Kelly
  • McSally
Gender
Male (48%)
50%
49%
Female (52%)
54%
46%
Race
White (74%)
49%
51%
Black (2%)
Not enough data
Hispanic/Latino (19%)
65%
35%
Asian (1%)
Not enough data
Other (4%)
Not enough data
White (74%)
49%
51%
Non-White (26%)
63%
36%
Sex by race
White men (34%)
48%
52%
White women (40%)
50%
50%
Black men (1%)
Not enough data
Black women (1%)
Not enough data
Latino men (9%)
62%
38%
Latino women (9%)
68%
32%
All other races (5%)
Not enough data

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.

Source: National Election Pool (NEP)

2020 State election results