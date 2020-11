IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Last update 4:47 PM ET Arkansas House Election Results 2020 Polls close at 8:30 PM ET Winner 4 GOP seats Little Rock % expected vote in House

district % in % expected vote in House 1 H 1 99 % in R. Crawford INCUMBENT 100 % 236,815 99 % in House 2 H 2 95 % in F. Hill INCUMBENT 55.6 % 182,248

J. Elliott 44.4 % 145,255 95 % in House 3 H 3 99 % in S. Womack INCUMBENT 64.4 % 213,944

C. Williams 31.7 % 105,329 Show more candidates 99 % in House 4 H 4 90 % in B. Westerman INCUMBENT 69.7 % 189,901

W. Hanson 27.5 % 74,779 Show more candidates 90 % in