Arkansas Election Results 2020

Early voting in Arkansas
In Arkansas, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person. In 2016, 60% of the total votes were cast early.
Mail-in ballots sent59,480
You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
- Oct. 5Deadline to register by mail
- Oct. 27Deadline to request a mail-in ballot
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 19First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 2Last day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
- You cannot register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail if COVID-19 is your excuse
- You cannot register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
Arkansas Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 31 Del.31 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- DEM
Joe BidenWinner40.6%
93,011
+ 21 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie Sanders22.4%
51,413
+ 9 Delegates
- DEM
Michael Bloomberg16.7%
38,312
+ 1 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 DelegatesFull Primary Results
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner97.1%
238,973
+ 40 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld2.1%
5,216
- REP
Rocky De La Fuente0.8%
1,848
How Arkansas Voted
In 2016, Donald Trump won 60 percent of the vote in Arkansas, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 34 percent. In recent presidential elections, Arkansas has backed the Republican. The last two Democratic candidates to win the state were from the South, Jimmy Carter, the former governor of Georgia, in 1976, and Bill Clinton, then the governor of Arkansas, in 1992, and again in 1996.
20122012 Results
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner60.6%
647,744
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObama36.9%
394,409
20162016 Results
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrumpWinner60.6%
684,872
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClinton33.7%
380,494
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.