Arkansas Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

Early voting in Arkansas

In Arkansas, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot or vote early in-person. In 2016, 60% of the total votes were cast early.

Mail-in ballots sent59,480

36%
49%
15%
DEMGOPOther
Last updated Sep. 22. Party registration is modeled by TargetSmart from multiple commercial sources.Data provided by TargetSmart

Plan your vote

You have 12 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.

Key dates

see how your state compares

Key info

see more details

Arkansas Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 31 Del.31 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • DEM

    Joe BidenWinner

    40.6%

    93,011

    + 21 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie Sanders

    22.4%

    51,413

    + 9 Delegates

  • DEM

    Michael Bloomberg

    16.7%

    38,312

    + 1 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 40 Del.40 Delegates

Full Primary Results
  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    97.1%

    238,973

    + 40 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    2.1%

    5,216

  • REP

    Rocky De La Fuente

    0.8%

    1,848

Full Primary Results

How Arkansas Voted

In 2016, Donald Trump won 60 percent of the vote in Arkansas, according to NBC News results, while Hillary Clinton received 34 percent. In recent presidential elections, Arkansas has backed the Republican. The last two Democratic candidates to win the state were from the South, Jimmy Carter, the former governor of Georgia, in 1976, and Bill Clinton, then the governor of Arkansas, in 1992, and again in 1996.

2012

2012 Results
  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomneyWinner

    60.6%

    647,744

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObama

    36.9%

    394,409

2016

2016 Results
  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrumpWinner

    60.6%

    684,872

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClinton

    33.7%

    380,494

More to the story in Arkansas 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
33,523-21.67%
-36.68%
Arkansas Claims

Source: TargetSmart provides individual-level voterfile data state-by-state, including ballot requests and early in-person/mail in-voting absentee early vote data. The NBC News Decision Desk independently analyzes and aggregates the data.

2020 State election results