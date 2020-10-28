Arkansas Senate Election Results 2020

97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
County
- Arkansas90.5% in
- Ashley97.8% in
- Baxter91.9% in
- Benton95% in
- Boone98.2% in
- Bradley94.4% in
- Calhoun90% in
- Carroll95% in
- Chicot74.7% in
- Clark96.1% in
- Clay95% in
- Cleburne99% in
- Cleveland95% in
- Columbia94.1% in
- Conway98.3% in
- Craighead98.5% in
- Crawford95% in
- Crittenden79.4% in
- Cross94.9% in
- Dallas73.5% in
gop
IncumbentTom CottonCotton
66.7%
790,636
Percent
- 75.3%
- 74.9%
- 79%
- 64.8%
- 81.8%
- 69.8%
- 80%
- 66.5%
- 53.3%
- 63.2%
- 82.3%
- 84.4%
- 84%
- 71.5%
- 69.6%
- 69.5%
- 78.3%
- 52.9%
- 75.3%
- 68.1%
Votes
- 4,564
- 5,793
- 16,068
- 75,688
- 13,746
- 2,482
- 1,684
- 7,603
- 1,943
- 5,074
- 4,194
- 10,563
- 2,978
- 5,750
- 5,911
- 26,254
- 18,778
- 7,867
- 5,067
- 1,730
lib
Ricky HarringtonHarrington
33.3%
394,858
Percent
- 24.7%
- 25.1%
- 21%
- 35.2%
- 18.2%
- 30.2%
- 20%
- 33.5%
- 46.7%
- 36.8%
- 17.7%
- 15.6%
- 16%
- 28.5%
- 30.4%
- 30.5%
- 21.7%
- 47.1%
- 24.7%
- 31.9%
Votes
- 1,499
- 1,946
- 4,279
- 41,079
- 3,052
- 1,073
- 421
- 3,833
- 1,703
- 2,955
- 900
- 1,952
- 568
- 2,292
- 2,587
- 11,544
- 5,195
- 7,000
- 1,664
- 810
97%
expected
vote in
expected
vote in
% in
- 90.5% in
- 97.8% in
- 91.9% in
- 95% in
- 98.2% in
- 94.4% in
- 90% in
- 95% in
- 74.7% in
- 96.1% in
- 95% in
- 99% in
- 95% in
- 94.1% in
- 98.3% in
- 98.5% in
- 95% in
- 79.4% in
- 94.9% in
- 73.5% in
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Source: National Election Pool (NEP)