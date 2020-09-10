California Election Results 2020

Plan your vote
You have 26 days left to register to vote. There are 41 days until the election.
Key dates
- Oct. 19Deadline to register online
- Nov. 3Deadline to mail ballot
- Oct. 5First day to vote early in person
- Nov. 3Election day
Key info
- You can register to vote and cast ballot on the same day
- You can vote by mail without an excuse
- You can register to vote online
- You can track the status of your ballot
California Primary election results
Democratic Primary/ 415 Del.415 Delegates
- DEM
Bernie SandersWinner36%
2,080,846
+ 225 Delegates
- DEM
Joe Biden27.9%
1,613,853
+ 172 Delegates
- DEM
Elizabeth Warren13.2%
762,555
+ 11 Delegates
Republican Primary/ 172 Del.172 Delegates
- REP
Donald TrumpWinner92.2%
2,279,069
+ 172 Delegates
- REP
Bill Weld2.7%
66,902
- REP
Joe Walsh2.6%
64,748
How California Voted
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won California with 62 percent of the vote, according NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 33 percent of the vote.
20122012 Results
- Democrat
Barack ObamaObamaWinner60.3%
7,854,285
- Republican
Mitt RomneyRomney37.2%
4,839,958
2012 Exit Polls
Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
20162016 Results
- Democrat
Hillary ClintonClintonWinner62.3%
8,753,788
- Republican
Donald TrumpTrump31.9%
4,483,810
2016 Exit Polls
Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.
More to the story in California 2020
The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.
|U.S. Claims
|Weekly
change
|60-day
trend
|Monthly
change
|12,628,000
|-6.76%
|-14.43%
|2,756,188
|-8.51%
|-1.80%
|California Claims