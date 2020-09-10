California Election Results 2020

Election on Nov. 3

California Primary election results

Democratic Primary/ 415 Del.415 Delegates

  • DEM

    Bernie SandersWinner

    36%

    2,080,846

    + 225 Delegates

  • DEM

    Joe Biden

    27.9%

    1,613,853

    + 172 Delegates

  • DEM

    Elizabeth Warren

    13.2%

    762,555

    + 11 Delegates

Republican Primary/ 172 Del.172 Delegates

  • REP

    Donald TrumpWinner

    92.2%

    2,279,069

    + 172 Delegates

  • REP

    Bill Weld

    2.7%

    66,902

  • REP

    Joe Walsh

    2.6%

    64,748

How California Voted

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won California with 62 percent of the vote, according NBC News results, while Donald Trump received 33 percent of the vote.

2012

  • Democrat

    Barack ObamaObamaWinner

    60.3%

    7,854,285

  • Republican

    Mitt RomneyRomney

    37.2%

    4,839,958

2012 Exit Polls

Summary of 2012 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats54%Men: Republicans43%
Women
Women: Democrats64%Women: Republicans34%
White
White: Democrats45%White: Republicans53%
Black
Black: Democrats96%Black: Republicans3%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats72%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans27%
Asian
Asian: Democrats79%Asian: Republicans21%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats55%College Graduate: Republicans42%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats60%No College Degree: Republicans39%

2016

  • Democrat

    Hillary ClintonClintonWinner

    62.3%

    8,753,788

  • Republican

    Donald TrumpTrump

    31.9%

    4,483,810

2016 Exit Polls

Summary of 2016 Exit Poll data that shows the proportion of how different groups voted.

Men
Men: Democrats57%Men: Republicans36%
Women
Women: Democrats66%Women: Republicans30%
White
White: Democrats50%White: Republicans45%
Black
Black: Democrats88%Black: Republicans9%
Hispanic/ Latino
Hispanic/ Latino: Democrats71%Hispanic/ Latino: Republicans24%
Asian
Asian: Democrats70%Asian: Republicans17%
College Graduate
College Graduate: Democrats63%College Graduate: Republicans32%
No College Degree
No College Degree: Democrats57%No College Degree: Republicans36%

More to the story in California 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its devastating economic fallout are two major issues that have an impact on the election. NBC News is tracking and updating daily the number of coronavirus related deaths in each state and U.S. territory, as well as the jobless claims as reported weekly by the Department of Labor that counts how many people have filed for unemployment benefits.

Ongoing Jobless Claims

U.S. ClaimsWeekly
change		60-day
trend		Monthly
change
12,628,000-6.76%
-14.43%
2,756,188-8.51%
-1.80%
California Claims

2020 State election results